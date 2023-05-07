7 Dead After Car Runs into Pedestrians in Brownsville, Texas

Seven people were killed after a car ran into pedestrians on Sunday morning in Brownsville, Texas.

A Brownsville Police Department (BPD) representative Martin Sandoval told the Associated Press that the accident occurred at a bus stop around 8:30 a.m. near a shelter for migrants, which a BPD representative identified as the Ozanam Center to ABC News.

Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to Houston news outlet CW 39, Lt. Sandoval stated that seven people died upon impact, and four to six victims were transported to nearby hospitals.

ABC News reported that police said the victims' injuries ranged from minor to severe.

Sandoval told CW 39 that the suspected driver was arrested and charged with reckless driving, with more charges likely to be filed.

ABC News reported that the suspect in custody is male, according to police.

Currently, the suspect is under 24-hour guard watch at the hospital for treatment, authorities reported to ABC News. Police also told the outlet that the suspect is undergoing alcohol and drug tests.

The AP reported that it is unclear what caused the accident, but Sandoval told CW 39 that "it is looking more and more like an intentional act."