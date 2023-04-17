7 Dead, Including 7-Year-Old Child, After Gunmen Storm Mexico Tourist Resort

The shooting occurred at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, authorities said, when armed men began shooting at random at the La Palma resort in Cortázar, Guanajuato

Agents inspect a crime scene where seven people were murdered at a resort in Cortazar, Guanajuato, Mexico, 15 April 2023. An armed group broke into the La Palma resort 15 April leaving at least seven people dead and one injured.
Photo: STR/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Seven people were killed, including a 7-year-old child, after gunmen stormed a water park at a resort in central Mexico on Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m., authorities said, when armed men began shooting at random at the La Palma resort in Cortázar, Guanajuato.

The state attorney general's office said in a statement that three men, three women, and a male child were killed. Another person was injured in the shooting and transported to a local hospital. All of the victims were Mexican nationals, Reuters reported.

Videos posted on social media showed the terrifying aftermath, as the victims lay near a swimming pool and spa.

"Heavily armed sicarios [hired assassins] arrived and this is what happened," said a man on the video.

Authorities have not yet found the men, who fled following the shooting. The Mexican army and other security forces are using helicopters to aid in the search, ABC News reported.

The men allegedly removed security footage from the spa and also damaged its store, the attorney general's office said.

"The municipal government regrets the events that occurred and will provide the corresponding accompaniment to the relatives of those affected, also reiterating the willingness to cooperate with the relevant authorities pending that those responsible are brought to justice," the statement concluded.

Guanajuato has been called Mexico's "bloodiest state" in recent months due to increasing violence.

In March, 10 people were killed in a shooting at a bar located along a highway between the cities of Celaya and Queretaro. Last October, six men and six women were killed at a bar in Irapuato, when gunmen opened fire on customers and staff, the city's Secretary of Citizen Safety said.

