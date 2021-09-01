7 Black Men Executed After Conviction for Rape Posthumously Pardoned 70 Years Later

The Martinsville Seven were posthumously pardoned by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam after they were convicted and executed in 1951

Seven Black men who were executed for an alleged rape in 1951 were pardoned in Virginia Tuesday, over 70 years after their conviction.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam posthumously pardoned the group, known as the Martinsville Seven, which included Francis DeSales Grayson, 37; Booker T. Millner, 19; Frank Hairston Jr., 19; Howard Lee Hairston, 18; James Luther Hairston, 20; Joe Henry Hampton, 19; and John Claybon Taylor, 21.

"While these pardons do not address the guilt of the seven, they serve as recognition from the Commonwealth that these men were tried without adequate due process and received a racially biased death sentence not similarly applied to white defendants," Northam's office said in a statement Tuesday, per CNN.

"We all deserve a criminal justice system that is fair, equal, and gets it right -- no matter who you are or what you look like. I'm grateful to the advocates and families of the Martinsville Seven for their dedication and perseverance," Northam added, later saying, "While we can't change the past, I hope today's action brings them some small measure of peace."

The Martinsville Seven were convicted of raping 32-year-old Ruby Stroud Floyd, a white woman who went to the predominantly Black Martinsville, Virginia, neighborhood on Jan. 8, 1949, where she'd traveled to collect payment for clothes she'd sold.

Relatives of the men said they had been interrogated under duress and without a lawyer present. They also said the men had been coerced into confessing to the crime after being threatened with mob violence.

At the time of the conviction, rape was considered a capital offense. Four of the seven men were executed by electric chair Feb. 2, 1951, with the remaining three executed three days later.

The posthumous pardon comes after a year of efforts by the Martinsville 7 Coalition, which is made up of family members and community advocates.

"They did not deserve to die. Governor Northam should render an apology to the families of these seven men, stating that they should not have been executed," said James Grayson, son of Francis DeSales Grayson. "It's never too late to right a wrong."

Curtis Millner, who was 9 when his cousin Booker T. Millner was executed, said he was "traumatized" and was "looking for closure."

Virginia, which had previously executed more people than any other U.S. state, banned the death penalty earlier this year. According to a release from the governor's office, all 45 prisoners executed for rape in Virginia between 1908 to 1951 were Black men.

His latest pardon marks Northam's 604th while in office, which is more than the past nine governors combined, according to his office.