6th Set of Human Remains Found This Year at Lake Mead as Water Levels Continue to Recede

Five previous sets of human remains have been found in recent months at Lake Mead, which borders Nevada and Arizona

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

Published on October 27, 2022 11:45 PM
Lake Mead, Nevada
Lake Mead. Photo: Getty

A sixth set of human remains were discovered at Lake Mead on Thursday, after five previous sets have been found in recent months as water levels in the area continue to recede.

The latest remains were found in Callville Bay after a diver saw what appeared to be a human bone on Oct. 17, a park spokesperson said in a statement to NBC News.

A National Park Service dive team then did a full search a day later, where they found a full set of skeletal remains, according to the statement.

The park service spokesperson also said no foul play is suspected.

A representative for Lake Mead did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

BOULDER CITY, NV - JULY 12: The Lake Mead 2021 watermark, the country's largest man-made water reservoir, formed by Hoover Dam on the Colorado River in the Southwestern United States, which has dropped 2 inches every day since February (26 feet in one year), is viewed as the lake is at approximately 25% capacity is viewed on July 12, 2022 near Boulder City, Nevada. The lake, a national recreation area, located within the states of Nevada and Arizona 24 miles east of the Las Vegas Strip, serves water to the states of Arizona, California, Utah, Colorado, and Nevada, as well as parts of Mexico, providing fresh water to nearly 20 million people and large swaths of farmland. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)
File: George Rose/Getty

An ongoing drought has led to a steep decline in the water level of Lake Mead, the nation's largest man-made reservoir, which is located in Nevada and Arizona and is formed by the Hoover Dam.

Before Thursday, the last bit of skeletal remains were found at Lake Mead on Aug. 18, the National Park Service (NPS) announced in a past news release.

Prior to that, the National Park Service was alerted about skeletal remains at Swim Beach in Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Aug. 6.

The third set of remains was found at Boulder Beach around 4:30 p.m. on July 25, while a second set of remains was found at Lake Mead on May 7. In the latter incident, NPS rangers were called to Callville Bay in Lake Mead National Recreation Area after two paddle boarders found the remains.

Hemenway Harbor: May 1, 2022 Hemingway launch ramp We were loading our boat at the launch ramp and my husband had walked over to look at the barrel and confirmed there were human remains inside. We then called a ranger over and told them and they took over from there. It is estimated the person found with gunshot wounds died between 1970s and 1980s.
Lake Mead. Shawna Hollister

The first set of remains found this year was on May 1. Boaters found a barrel on an embankment in Hemenway Harbor containing the body of a homicide victim.

"The cause of death was gunshot wound," Clark County Coroner Melanie Rouse previously told PEOPLE.

In addition to the skeletal remains found at Lake Mead since the beginning of summer, a World War II-era boat was also spotted halfway out of the water in July.



