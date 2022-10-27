A sixth set of human remains were discovered at Lake Mead on Thursday, after five previous sets have been found in recent months as water levels in the area continue to recede.

The latest remains were found in Callville Bay after a diver saw what appeared to be a human bone on Oct. 17, a park spokesperson said in a statement to NBC News.

A National Park Service dive team then did a full search a day later, where they found a full set of skeletal remains, according to the statement.

The park service spokesperson also said no foul play is suspected.

A representative for Lake Mead did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

File: George Rose/Getty

An ongoing drought has led to a steep decline in the water level of Lake Mead, the nation's largest man-made reservoir, which is located in Nevada and Arizona and is formed by the Hoover Dam.

Before Thursday, the last bit of skeletal remains were found at Lake Mead on Aug. 18, the National Park Service (NPS) announced in a past news release.

Prior to that, the National Park Service was alerted about skeletal remains at Swim Beach in Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Aug. 6.

The third set of remains was found at Boulder Beach around 4:30 p.m. on July 25, while a second set of remains was found at Lake Mead on May 7. In the latter incident, NPS rangers were called to Callville Bay in Lake Mead National Recreation Area after two paddle boarders found the remains.

Lake Mead. Shawna Hollister

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The first set of remains found this year was on May 1. Boaters found a barrel on an embankment in Hemenway Harbor containing the body of a homicide victim.

"The cause of death was gunshot wound," Clark County Coroner Melanie Rouse previously told PEOPLE.

In addition to the skeletal remains found at Lake Mead since the beginning of summer, a World War II-era boat was also spotted halfway out of the water in July.