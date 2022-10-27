Crime 6th Set of Human Remains Found This Year at Lake Mead as Water Levels Continue to Recede Five previous sets of human remains have been found in recent months at Lake Mead, which borders Nevada and Arizona By Tracey Harrington McCoy Tracey Harrington McCoy Instagram Twitter Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 27, 2022 11:45 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Lake Mead. Photo: Getty A sixth set of human remains were discovered at Lake Mead on Thursday, after five previous sets have been found in recent months as water levels in the area continue to recede. The latest remains were found in Callville Bay after a diver saw what appeared to be a human bone on Oct. 17, a park spokesperson said in a statement to NBC News. A National Park Service dive team then did a full search a day later, where they found a full set of skeletal remains, according to the statement. The park service spokesperson also said no foul play is suspected. A representative for Lake Mead did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. File: George Rose/Getty 'Very Good Chance' More Bodies Will Be Discovered in Lake Where Body in Barrel Was Found: Police An ongoing drought has led to a steep decline in the water level of Lake Mead, the nation's largest man-made reservoir, which is located in Nevada and Arizona and is formed by the Hoover Dam. Before Thursday, the last bit of skeletal remains were found at Lake Mead on Aug. 18, the National Park Service (NPS) announced in a past news release. Prior to that, the National Park Service was alerted about skeletal remains at Swim Beach in Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Aug. 6. Police Reveal How and When the Person Whose Body Was Found in Barrel at Lake Mead Was Killed The third set of remains was found at Boulder Beach around 4:30 p.m. on July 25, while a second set of remains was found at Lake Mead on May 7. In the latter incident, NPS rangers were called to Callville Bay in Lake Mead National Recreation Area after two paddle boarders found the remains. Lake Mead. Shawna Hollister Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases. The first set of remains found this year was on May 1. Boaters found a barrel on an embankment in Hemenway Harbor containing the body of a homicide victim. "The cause of death was gunshot wound," Clark County Coroner Melanie Rouse previously told PEOPLE. More Human Remains Discovered in Lake Mead, Less than a Week After Body in Barrel Was Found In addition to the skeletal remains found at Lake Mead since the beginning of summer, a World War II-era boat was also spotted halfway out of the water in July.