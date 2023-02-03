6th Police Officer Fired After Death of Tyre Nichols, Memphis Police Department Announces

"After a thorough review of the circumstances surrounding this incident, we determined that Officer Preston violated multiple department policies," the Memphis Police Department said

By
Published on February 3, 2023 10:38 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Adrian Sainz/AP/Shutterstock (13721810a) Portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7 Police Force Investigation, Memphis, United States - 17 Jan 2023
Tyre Nichols. Photo: Adrian Sainz/AP/Shutterstock

Content warning: This article contains disturbing descriptions of violence.

A sixth Memphis police officer involved in the arrest that left Tyre Nichols dead has been fired.

The Memphis Police Department announced that Preston Hemphill "was departmentally charged and terminated" after officers discovered more information while investigating the death of Nichols — a Black man and father who worked at FedEx.

"After a thorough review of the circumstances surrounding this incident, we determined that Officer Preston violated multiple department policies," the MPD wrote in a statement shared on their social media. The violations include personal conduct, truthfulness and his use of a taser, among others.

"This is still an ongoing administrative investigation, and multiple MPD officers are under investigation for departmental policy violations," said the MPD.

The MPD tells PEOPLE it has nothing further to add.

The move comes after Hemphill, who is white and joined the force in 2018, was reportedly relieved of duty last month. He is the sixth officer to be fired in relation to Nichols' death.

The first five officers who were fired were also previously charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, and multiple counts of official misconduct and official oppression, according to online Shelby County Jail records reviewed by PEOPLE. They have since been released on bond.

The now-fired officers — who are Black — involved in Nichols' arrest are Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith.

Nichols was pulled over for alleged reckless driving on Jan. 7 around 8:30 p.m. In a statement, Memphis police said more than one "confrontation occurred" after officers approached Nichols' vehicle, and he allegedly fled on foot.

RELATED VIDEO: Five Former Memphis Police Officers Charged with Murder in the Death of Tyre Nichols

In disturbing video footage released last week, multiple officers are seen beating Nichols for approximately three minutes. As Nichols collapses to the ground, he is punched several times in the head.

Officers also used a Taser and pepper spray on Nichols. Afterwards, Nichols is seen slumped against a vehicle. He was transported to the hospital and died three days later. He was 29.

A statement from Benjamin Crump and Antonio Romanucci, two attorneys representing Nichols' family, said a preliminary autopsy shows he experienced "extensive bleeding." The statement also said police "brutalized him to the point he was unrecognizable."

During a press conference, Crump said that during the police encounter, Nichols cried out for his mother.

"He calls out three times for his mother, his last words on this earth are 'Mom, Mom, Mom,' he's screaming for her," said Crump. "He said, 'I just wanna go home.' "

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:

Related Articles
Pablo Lyle Miami Dade Police
Telenovela Star Pablo Lyle Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Road-Rage Death: 'It Haunts Me'
Visalia, CaliforniaJan. 17, 2023Tulare County Sherrif Mike Boudreaux holds a press conference in Vasalia, California on Jan. 17, 2023 regarding the shooting of six people in Goshen, CA. A poster of the victims of the Goshen homicides is displayed at the press conference. Six people were killed at a home in Goshen, California over the MLK holiday weekend. Tulare County sheriff deputies stand guard outside the property on Harvest Ave., blocked off with yellow tape, in Goshen on Jan. 17, 2023. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
2 Arrested in California Shooting That Killed 6, Including 10-Month-Old Baby
https://www.gofundme.com/f/cfby6e-a-loved-one-lost?qid=7ffb3cd088865b779be74be0d57786cc Alana Sims
Inside the Mysterious Death of a Pregnant Fla. Mom Found Next to Her Car with Toddler Son Inside
Lindsay Marie Clancy and family
Mass. Mom Accused of Killing 3 Children Was Overmedicated on Prescription Drugs, Attorney Says
Northwest Houston neighbors on edge after man killed by dogs
Texas Man, 30, Mauled to Death While Trying to Protect His Dog from Neighbor's Dogs
Dr. Michael J. Mammone
Calif. ER Doctor Was Hit by Car While Cycling, Then Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Driver in Daytime Attack
Don Wells father of Summer Wells
Father of Missing Tenn. Girl Who Vanished a Year Ago Speaks Out After Jail Release
pic
Texas Woman Sentenced to 55 Years for Strangling Best Friend Then Stealing Her Newborn Girl
Nikki Addimando
Self Defense or Murder? '20/20' Goes Inside Case of Woman Convicted of Killing Allegedly Abusive Boyfriend
gavel
N.J. Man Admits Trying to Hire Hitman to Kill Teenager He Sent Explicit Photos
Sergey Macheret
Purdue University Professor Arrested for Allegedly Dealing Meth and Propositioning Women for Sexual Favors
Morgan Daub
Pa. Parents Were Persuaded by Daughter to Join Double Murder-Suicide Pact, Police Believe
Tiwana Turner
Teacher Hospitalized After Brutal Attack by High School Student Captured on Video
Bryan Kohberger
Bryan Kohberger Visited Idaho Student Union Before Murders — and Was 'the Type to Stare': Witnesses
Alex Murdaugh shirt change evidence
Alex Murdaugh Seen on Videos Wearing 2 Different Shirts on Night of Killings: 1 Before Murders, 1 After
Eunice K. Dwumfour
Mystery Surrounds Slaying of N.J. Councilwoman Killed in 'Targeted' Shooting While She Drove Home