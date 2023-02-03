6th Police Officer Fired After Death of Tyre Nichols, Memphis Police Department Announces

Content warning: This article contains disturbing descriptions of violence.

A sixth Memphis police officer involved in the arrest that left Tyre Nichols dead has been fired.

The Memphis Police Department announced that Preston Hemphill "was departmentally charged and terminated" after officers discovered more information while investigating the death of Nichols — a Black man and father who worked at FedEx.

"After a thorough review of the circumstances surrounding this incident, we determined that Officer Preston violated multiple department policies," the MPD wrote in a statement shared on their social media. The violations include personal conduct, truthfulness and his use of a taser, among others.

"This is still an ongoing administrative investigation, and multiple MPD officers are under investigation for departmental policy violations," said the MPD.

The MPD tells PEOPLE it has nothing further to add.

The move comes after Hemphill, who is white and joined the force in 2018, was reportedly relieved of duty last month. He is the sixth officer to be fired in relation to Nichols' death.

The first five officers who were fired were also previously charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, and multiple counts of official misconduct and official oppression, according to online Shelby County Jail records reviewed by PEOPLE. They have since been released on bond.

The now-fired officers — who are Black — involved in Nichols' arrest are Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith.

Nichols was pulled over for alleged reckless driving on Jan. 7 around 8:30 p.m. In a statement, Memphis police said more than one "confrontation occurred" after officers approached Nichols' vehicle, and he allegedly fled on foot.

In disturbing video footage released last week, multiple officers are seen beating Nichols for approximately three minutes. As Nichols collapses to the ground, he is punched several times in the head.

Officers also used a Taser and pepper spray on Nichols. Afterwards, Nichols is seen slumped against a vehicle. He was transported to the hospital and died three days later. He was 29.

A statement from Benjamin Crump and Antonio Romanucci, two attorneys representing Nichols' family, said a preliminary autopsy shows he experienced "extensive bleeding." The statement also said police "brutalized him to the point he was unrecognizable."

During a press conference, Crump said that during the police encounter, Nichols cried out for his mother.

"He calls out three times for his mother, his last words on this earth are 'Mom, Mom, Mom,' he's screaming for her," said Crump. "He said, 'I just wanna go home.' "

