6-Year-Old Narrowly Avoids Abduction on Mother's Day Walk Home from Church with Mom

An unknown woman tried to "karate chop" the mother and daughter's hands apart on their way home from Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Daytona Beach

By
Published on May 16, 2023 10:49 AM
police car on the street close up
Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police in Florida are investigating the attempted abduction of a 6-year-old girl on Mother's Day.

According to a news release from the Daytona Beach Police Department, the girl was walking home from church hand-in-hand with her mother when an unknown suspect tried to separate them.

"The unknown suspect was unable to remove the child from the mother's grip and subsequently ran away," the release states about the events which took place as the mom and daughter walked home from Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Daytona Beach.

Neither the mom nor the child were injured in the incident, police added.

"My heart just dropped, and it's almost like I just went into tunnel vision," the young girl's father, Kelly Granger, told WFTV Orlando, adding that the suspect "tried to karate chop them while they were holding hands."

"I wanted to just crawl out of my skin and just go after this individual," he continued.

Daytona Beach police are now looking for a "lighter skinned Black female" who is approximately 25 to 35 years of age, between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and has a skinny build. On the day of the attack, she was wearing a gray T-shirt and long red skirt, with her short black hair tied in a bun.

The church has sent out a notification advising parents not to allow their children to walk home alone while the incident is under investigation, according to police.

Granger himself has issued a plea for the woman to turn herself in.

"Maybe you're afraid, maybe it was Mother's Day [and] you don't have a child, I don't know," he told WFTV. "I encourage you to turn yourself in, reach out and get some help."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Daytona Beach police ask anyone with information regarding the crime to contact them at 386-671-5200 or to contact the Volusia Sheriff's Office dispatch at 386-248-1777.

Related Articles
death of 29-year-old Lauren Heike after her body was found Saturday in the north Phoenix desert
Ariz. Woman Murdered Hiking Alone on Trail Was 'Viciously' Attacked from Behind, Police Searching for Killer
Bella Fontenelle
Woman Allegedly Killed Boyfriend's Daughter, 6, Placed Body in Bucket on Yard of Girl's Mom
Oaklee Mae Snow
Okla. Girl, 2, Last Seen 'Asleep or Unconscious' Being Carried by Mom from Drug House Is Likely Dead: Police
6 yo and Parents Shot in N.C. After Girl's Basketball Rolls into Neighbor's Yard
6-Year-Old Girl and Her Parents Shot After a Basketball Rolls into Their Neighbor's Yard
Girl, 5, Going to Birthday Party Is Shot Dead on Calif. Highway When Driver Allegedly Fires into Vehicle Eliyanah Crisostomo
Girl, 5, Going to Birthday Party Is Shot Dead on Calif. Highway When She's Hit by Bullet from Other Vehicle
Police say 28-year-old Lacorvis Tamar Daley shot and killed three people. The victims are his son, 7-year-old Cameron Bouie, his girlfriend’s 13-year-old daughter Damionna Reed and his girlfriend’s 69-year-old mother, Carole Fulmore, inside his home in Parramore early Sunday morning.. https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=2451653888425427&set=pb.100007425187599.-2207520000.&type=3. Carole Fulmore/Facebook
4 Dead, Including 2 Children, After Fla. Shooting on Easter: 'It's Heart Wrenching'
missing Texas boy Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez
Texas Police Searching for 6-Year-Old Boy Missing Since November After His Mother Allegedly Fled the Country
Mother Goes Missing After First Date at Seattle Mariners Game 
Man Arrested in Disappearance of Woman Last Seen at Seattle Mariners Game Allegedly Tried to Kill Her Son
Authorities Searching for Missing Ind. Teen Who May Be in 'Extreme Danger' Scottie Morris
Mom of Missing Indiana Teen Speaks Out as Search Continues: 'I Want You to Come Home'
Madison Gesswein
15-Year-Old Georgia Girl Is Apparently Shot in Head While in Bed, 3 Suspects Arrested
Orange County Sheriff John Mina holds a press conference on multiple shootings by the same subject, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Keith Melvin Moses has been arrested as a suspect. (Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Journalist and Girl, 9, Dead After Alleged Gunman Returns to Scene of Earlier Murder and Opens Fire
Byanca Cruz Tovar
10-Year-Old Boy Watches Mom Get Stabbed to Death by Stepdad, Who Then Took His Own Life
Abby Zwener, Newport News school shooting victim
Girl Recounts School Lockdown After 6-Year-Old Student Allegedly Shot Va. Teacher: 'I Just Hid Under My Desk'
lola daviet
12-Year-Old Paris Girl Is Found Murdered in Trunk, with Numbers '1' and '0' Mysteriously Left on Her Feet
https://www.instagram.com/p/CjoZVIBLNfy/?hl=en alidspicexo 1st u gotta 💋kiss it bby ⭐️🖤 #555 #333 #111 9w
Social Media Influencer Ali Spice Dead at 21, Killed by Wrong-Way Driver Alongside 2 Others
https://www.usetmx.com/details?cId=18629 FLPD is investigating two concerning incidents that have occurred this week involving a suspicious male and a ten year old girl. Both incidents occurred near the 1500 block of Northeast 17th Way in Fort Lauderdale. Based on the information we have at this time, it appears an unknown white male approached a ten year old girl on Wednesday morning while she was on her way to school. The male attempted to lure her by offering candy, money and other items, which she declined. The suspect then attempted to grab her but thankfully, she was able to run away. She described the male as driving a black cargo-style/“big” van with possible damage to the rearend. The van has sliding doors but does not have windows on those doors. Thursday morning, it happened again. The young girl was approached by the same male while on her way to school, this time on foot. She immediately ran away towards the school and away from the male. These incidents are of great concern to us and we need your help finding the person responsible. Due to the circumstances, we are considering this a possible attempted abduction. If you recognize the male or the van, or if you happen to have video of either of these incidents, please call Detective Tiana DeQuarto at 954-828-6559.
Girl, 10, Escapes Attempted Kidnapping in Surveillance Footage as Cops Search for Suspect