6-Year-Old Narrowly Avoids Abduction on Mother's Day Walk Home from Church with Mom

Police in Florida are investigating the attempted abduction of a 6-year-old girl on Mother's Day.

According to a news release from the Daytona Beach Police Department, the girl was walking home from church hand-in-hand with her mother when an unknown suspect tried to separate them.

"The unknown suspect was unable to remove the child from the mother's grip and subsequently ran away," the release states about the events which took place as the mom and daughter walked home from Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Daytona Beach.

Neither the mom nor the child were injured in the incident, police added.

"My heart just dropped, and it's almost like I just went into tunnel vision," the young girl's father, Kelly Granger, told WFTV Orlando, adding that the suspect "tried to karate chop them while they were holding hands."

"I wanted to just crawl out of my skin and just go after this individual," he continued.

Daytona Beach police are now looking for a "lighter skinned Black female" who is approximately 25 to 35 years of age, between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and has a skinny build. On the day of the attack, she was wearing a gray T-shirt and long red skirt, with her short black hair tied in a bun.

The church has sent out a notification advising parents not to allow their children to walk home alone while the incident is under investigation, according to police.

Granger himself has issued a plea for the woman to turn herself in.

"Maybe you're afraid, maybe it was Mother's Day [and] you don't have a child, I don't know," he told WFTV. "I encourage you to turn yourself in, reach out and get some help."

Daytona Beach police ask anyone with information regarding the crime to contact them at 386-671-5200 or to contact the Volusia Sheriff's Office dispatch at 386-248-1777.