Suspect Arrested in Shooting of Girl, 6, and Her Parents After Basketball Rolled into Yard

Following a manhunt that began Tuesday, Florida authorities arrested Robert Louis Singletary, Jr., the 24-year-old North Carolina man accused of shooting a 6-year-old girl and her parents after the trio attempted to retrieve a basketball out of his yard.

Singletary is now in custody after turning himself in out of state, according to a Gaston County, N.C. statement explaining they had been notified of this by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in Tampa, Fla., of his capture.

Singletary is scheduled to have a court appearance in Hillsborough County on Friday. It's unclear if he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

He has been charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Witnesses at the scene in the Gastonia, N.C., neighborhood, reportedly said Singletary, 24, became angry when his neighbor's ball rolled into his yard, allegedly firing his gun at another neighbor before targeting the family of three.

"He looked at my husband and my daughter and told them, 'I'm going to kill you,'" Ashley Hilderbrand, the mother of 6-year-old shooting victim Kinsley White, told ABC News.

Hilderbrand, her daughter and her partner, William White, were injured in the shooting. Kinsley — who received stitches for bullet fragments lodged in her face — and her mom were treated at the hospital and released.

Meanwhile, family members said White tried to draw the gunfire toward himself in order to protect his family and was shot in the back. He remains hospitalized, per WSOC-TV.

Following the shooting, Kinsley had some lingering questions on her mind for the alleged gunman: "Why did you shoot my daddy and me? Why did you shoot a kid's dad?" she said, the outlet reports.