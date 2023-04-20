6-Year-Old Girl and Her Parents Shot After a Basketball Rolls into Their Neighbor's Yard

Police and U.S. Marshals are searching for a man who allegedly shot 6-year-old Kinsley White and her parents after a basketball rolled into his yard in North Carolina this week.

Robert Louis Singletary is at large and wanted in connection to the shooting, which happened at approximately 7:44 p.m. local time on Tuesday, the Gaston County Police Department announced in a social media statement.

Witnesses at the scene said Singletary, 24, became angry when the ball went into his yard.

"He looked at my husband and my daughter and told them, 'I'm going to kill you,' " Ashley Hilderbrand, the mother of Kinsley, told ABC News.

Gaston County Police Department

Hilderbrand, her daughter and her partner, William White, were injured in the shooting. Kinsley — who received stitches for bullet fragments lodged in her face — and her mom were treated at the hospital and released.

Family members said that White, meanwhile, tried to draw the gunfire toward himself in order to protect his family and was shot in the back and remains in a Charlotte hospital, per WSOC-TV.

A representative for the Gaston County Police Department did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for an update on White's condition or Singletary's whereabouts.

Kinsley and her family are now reeling from the incident. "Why did you shoot my daddy and me? Why did you shoot a kid's dad?" Kinsley said, per WSOC-TV.

Queen City News/Youtube

As police continue to search for Singletary — who was out on bond for a December assault in which he allegedly used a mini-sledgehammer to strike his girlfriend — they cautioned area residents to be aware and to stay indoors.

Authorities have secured warrants on four counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, police said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"I want to say to the people of Gaston County — this sort of violence will not stand," Chief Stephen M. Zill said.

Anyone with information about Singletary's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Brienza at 704-866-3320. Crime Stoppers of Gaston County is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.