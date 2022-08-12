6-Year-Old Girl in Critical Condition After Atlanta Park Shooting, Suspect Still at Large

A 6-year-old girl is in critical condition after authorities say she was one of six people shot — two of them, fatally — during a game of softball at a Georgia community park.

Authorities have now released imagery of a person of interest wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting.

The two people who were killed during Sunday's shooting have been identified as Rashad Roger, 31, and April Sparks, 33.

Four other people sustained serious injuries. Police believe an argument led to the shooting.

One of the victims of the shooting, which unfolded at Rosa L. Burney Park in Atlanta, is Serenity Stephens, a 6-year-old girl who remains in critical condition.

A GoFundMe campaign was organized for Serenity by her mother, Selena Goodwin. Goodwin asked that all donors keep her family in their prayers.

During "the most unimaginable tragedy ever," Serenity was "shot nine times in multiple places," the description reads.

The GoFundMe is still accepting donations to help pay for the little girl's mounting medical bills.

"As we've said countless times, we're just asking citizens to find a way to resolve conflict without weapons," Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. told reporters during a news briefing.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Investigators have released a photo of a person of interest in the shooting.

Atlanta shooting suspect. Atlanta Police Department

The image shows the man running with what looks like a gun in his right hand.

No arrests had been made as of Friday afternoon.

Anyone who may have information on this case is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit at (404) 546-4235. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or by texting the tip to CRIMES (274637).