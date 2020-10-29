6-Year-Old Girl Found Dead After Stepmother Allegedly Beats Her With Metal-Studded Belt

The child was found on her bedroom floor under a sheet

A Texas woman has been charged in connection to her stepdaughter's death after allegedly admitting to hitting her with a belt hours before she died.

Jessica Bundren, 40, has been charged with injury to a child in the death of her 6-year-old stepdaughter, according to Brazos County Jail records.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Bundren's stepdaughter was found dead Tuesday night after Bryan police responded to a 911 call reporting a child not breathing, The Bryan-College Station Eagle, KHOU and KBTX report.

Upon arrival at the home, authorities found the girl on the floor of her bedroom under a sheet. She had bruises on her face and legs as well as welts with puncture marks on her torso.

Authorities noted that some of the bruises on her legs were in various stages of healing.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Bundren allegedly told police the girl had fallen down the stairs earlier that night before being sent to bed, but was breathing when she last checked on her. She also said she disciplined the girl with a belt and forced her sleep on the floor after she wet the bed, according to the Eagle, and allegedly told police she didn't know why the girl had stopped breathing.

During a search of the home, authorities found a belt with metal rivets that seemed to match the girl's injuries.