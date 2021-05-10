6-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot at Texas Car Club Meetup

An investigation into the San Antonio shooting is ongoing

A young girl was fatally shot over the weekend at a car club meet-up in Texas.

The girl, 6, was sitting inside a car when a dispute broke out at the San Antonio meetup just before 11 p.m., San Antonio police tell PEOPLE.

Someone opened fire amid the altercation and gunfire entered the car in which the girl was fatally struck. Her mother was also grazed by a bullet in the back.

The girl was taken to University Hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said. It was not clear where the girl was struck.

"Information gathered at the scene, indicates the shooting transpired from a car club meetup where some type of dispute caused the suspect to open fire on a vehicle as it drove away," police said in a statement. "The bullet struck the complainant as she [sat] in her car seat inside passenger compartment of the vehicle."

It was also not immediately clear if the girl and her mother had been at the car club meetup or were just nearby.