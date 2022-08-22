6-Year-Old Girl and Father Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide After Custody Dispute

A 6-year-old girl was killed on Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide in Ohio.

The preliminary investigation shows that her father, Eric Johnson, 40, shot her to death before turning the gun on himself after a dispute occurred over custody of the girl, police say.

Around 11:40 a.m., police were dispatched to an apartment complex in Mount Healthy, Ohio, regarding a dispute involving a custody exchange, according to a press release from the Mount Healthy Police Department.

When police arrived, they attempted to gain access to a bedroom in the apartment after hearing a gunshot, but the door was barricaded from the inside. The SWAT team arrived on scene and forced entry into the bedroom.

There they discovered 6-year-old Iyla Johnson and Eric Johnson dead from gunshot wounds.

According to the release, Eric was a convicted felon who was prohibited from possessing a firearm.