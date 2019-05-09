A 6-year-old boy is dead and his family is praying for the safe recovery of his father after the pair were involved in an alleged DUI car crash.

On Tuesday, 6-year-old Julian George and his father Peter were on their way to the pet store to buy a fish when their vehicle was struck head-on by another car, their family wrote on a GoFundMe page.

According to CBS Los Angeles, police witnessed a blue GMC Yukon swerve over the center divide into southbound traffic, where it hit a gold Ford Ranger head-on.

The collision killed Julian and left Peter hospitalized in critical condition.

Pomona, California, police responded to the scene shortly before 6:30 p.m. and found Julian dead in the backseat of the vehicle. Both drivers are suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol, police said in a news release obtained by PEOPLE.

The pair’s family denied that Peter was driving drunk, writing on the GoFundMe, “he was simply a dad picking his son up from school and surprising him with a new fish.”

The family wrote that as of Wednesday, Peter was unaware of his son’s death.

“Julian lost his life in this tragic accident. He was 6 years old, loved school, his siblings and so full of life,” the family wrote. “We pray that God is watching over Julian, and will heal Peter so he can get strong and raise his youngest son.”

The other driver was not identified as of Thursday. It is unclear whether he was injured, however, a fire department dispatch supervisor told KTLA only one person was transported to the hospital.

Anyone who saw the crash is being asked to call the Pomona Police Department’s Traffic Services Bureau at 909-802-7741 or 909-620-2048.