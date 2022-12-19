6-Year-Old Boy Found Dead Under Floorboards in Ark. Home; Mom and Boyfriend Charged with Murder

A little girl in the house was also allegedly found with injuries resembling scalp burns

By Laura Barcella
Published on December 19, 2022 02:42 PM
A 6-year-old boy found dead under the floorboards of a house in Arkansas
The Arkansas home where a little boy was found dead under the floor.

An Arkansas mother and her boyfriend have been charged with murder after the body of a young boy was found buried beneath the floor in their house's hallway.

On the night of Friday, Dec. 16, Arkansas State Police responded to a Moro home where a 6-year-old boy was reportedly discovered dead beneath the floorboards.

A little girl in the house was also allegedly found with injuries resembling scalp burns, according to a police statement. She has since been transferred to a hospital in Memphis and is in stable condition.

The children's mother, Ashley Roland, 28, and boyfriend Nathan Bridges, 33, were arrested. They have since been charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and endangering the welfare of a minor, per the police statement.

The little boy's cause of death is still undetermined. The police statement says officials believe he died of "injuries sustained in the home, possibly three months ago."

In a GoFundMe page, a friend of the children's grandmother, Karen, writes that Karen had been trying to get custody of the two kids for more than a year and that she had last been to the family's home on Friday. The post claims that one of the children had allegedly had their hair cut off, and was seen "malnourished" with "cracked ribs" and "many burns on her body."


Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"It's very [disheartening] that I have a house, just two houses over, and had no idea that there was a deceased child that close… I hope they're punished to the fullest," the jailed couple's neighbor, Machelle Calloway, told News Channel 3.

It is unclear whether Roland and Bridges have entered pleas or retained attorneys to comment on their behalf.

The investigation continues.

Related Articles
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=521055220058830&set=a.230309312466757&type=3 hed: South Carolina 5-Year-Old Missing After Mother Found Dead on Thanksgiving
Missing South Carolina 5-Year-Old Aspen Jeter Found, Dad Arrested on Murder and Grand Larceny Charges
Troy Khoeler found dead
Parents of Boy, 7, Who Was Found Dead in Washing Machine 4 Months Ago, Charged with Murder
John Kraft, Pa. Dad Buried Daughter Alive
Pennsylvania Man Accused of Burying 6-Year-Old Girl Alive: 'Barbaric Situation'
Amber Waterman, Ashley Bush, Jamie Waterman
Suspect Who Wanted Child Allegedly Lured Pregnant Ark. Woman to Her Death with Promise of Baby Clothes
Isaac Apodaca, Kiara McCulley
N.M. Woman Is Killed with Sword — and Couple Is Charged with Murder amid Claims of Secret Society
Cristina Garcia
Mo. Man Allegedly Killed 'Kind and Loving' Wife Before Dousing House with Gasoline with Their 2 Kids Inside
Diego Ramon Calzada-Russette and Jamie Rae Wilson
Minn. Teens Face Child Abuse Charges After 2 Children Are Discovered with Cigarette Burns, Bruising
Evelyn Mae Boswell
Authorities Reveal Disturbing Details of Toddler Evelyn Boswell's Death; Mom Claims She Died While Co-Sleeping
Our office is grieving the loss of our medical assistant, Allison Parker
Memphis Shooting Victims Identified, Including Medical Assistant Mom of 3 and Entrepreneur Dad of 2
Julie Burns
Weeks After 'Amazing' Utah Mom Is Killed with Her Children Home, Boyfriend Suspect Is Found Dead in Oregon
Elijah Lewis
Autopsy Shows N.H. Boy, 5, Whose Mom Allegedly Wanted Him 'Gone,' Died by Homicide, Fentanyl Poisoning
Heather Reynolds and her son, Axel
N.J. Mom Convicted of Murdering Toddler Because He Was 'Obstacle' to Her Extramarital Affair
Elijah Lewis
'I Have No Connection with This Child': Inside Mom's Disturbing Statements Before Elijah Lewis' Death 
ethan mast
Missouri Man Killed 4-Year-Old Girl by Beating, Dunking Her in Icy Pond as Part of 'Religious-Type Episode'
Zoe McCue
Ga. Girl, 10, Dies in House Fire Allegedly Started on Purpose by Brother, 15, on Easter
Caeli Lea Ann Ratcliffe
S.C. Mom Who Allegedly Set House on Fire and Left Daughter, 6, Sleeping Inside Is Charged with Murder