An Arkansas mother and her boyfriend have been charged with murder after the body of a young boy was found buried beneath the floor in their house's hallway.

On the night of Friday, Dec. 16, Arkansas State Police responded to a Moro home where a 6-year-old boy was reportedly discovered dead beneath the floorboards.

A little girl in the house was also allegedly found with injuries resembling scalp burns, according to a police statement. She has since been transferred to a hospital in Memphis and is in stable condition.

The children's mother, Ashley Roland, 28, and boyfriend Nathan Bridges, 33, were arrested. They have since been charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and endangering the welfare of a minor, per the police statement.

The little boy's cause of death is still undetermined. The police statement says officials believe he died of "injuries sustained in the home, possibly three months ago."

In a GoFundMe page, a friend of the children's grandmother, Karen, writes that Karen had been trying to get custody of the two kids for more than a year and that she had last been to the family's home on Friday. The post claims that one of the children had allegedly had their hair cut off, and was seen "malnourished" with "cracked ribs" and "many burns on her body."



"It's very [disheartening] that I have a house, just two houses over, and had no idea that there was a deceased child that close… I hope they're punished to the fullest," the jailed couple's neighbor, Machelle Calloway, told News Channel 3.

It is unclear whether Roland and Bridges have entered pleas or retained attorneys to comment on their behalf.

The investigation continues.