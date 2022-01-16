6 People Shot in Mass Shooting at Rap Concert in Oregon, Suspect at Large

The shooting occurred outside the WOW Hall at around 9:30 p.m. local time on Friday night

Six people have been hospitalized following a mass shooting at a rap concert in Eugene, Oregon, according to police.

The shooting occurred outside the WOW Hall at around 9:30 p.m. local time on Friday night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We've got multiple victims with gunshot wounds," Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner said in a press conference on Saturday morning. "I think this is about as close as you're going to get and certainly one of the highest profile shootings that we've had in the city of Eugene."

He noted that one person was in critical condition and undergoing surgery. The five other gunshot victims were in stable condition, per a news release on the department's website.

The motive behind the shooting at the concert, featuring rappers Lil Bean and Zay Bang, is still unknown. Skinner said police are still searching for who they believe to be a single male suspect who took off on foot shortly after shots were fired.

"All we know at this point is we have a male in a hoodie that was seen running westbound on 8th right after the shooting. We think that's our suspect," said Skinner.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Responding officers described the scene as chaotic and "difficult to manage" with witnesses unwilling to cooperate with the investigation.

"Early in this investigation … the crowd that was here was difficult to manage. It was hard for us to kind of get control of that scene," Skinner said. "And there was not anybody that was willing to cooperate or come forward and give us any kind of witness statement about what they may or may not have seen."

WOW Hall Interim Executive Director Deb Maher and Board Chair Jaci Guerena issued a statement on the venue's website on Friday, confirming the pair heard the sound of gunfire coming from the back of the parking lot.

"There is not much information currently available however we heard gunshots in the back parking lot. The motives are not yet known. We do know that some people were injured, but we do not know the extent of the injuries, and we do not want to speculate," the statement read.

On Saturday, rapper Savelle Tha Native, who was scheduled to perform at Friday night's concert, addressed the shooting on Instagram.

RELATED VIDEO: 3 Killed, 6 Injured in Shooting at Michigan High School, Suspect Is 15-Year-Old Student

"I want to send my deepest condolences to my people who got shot last night. That ain't [sic] have to happen and shxx [sic] is not sweet," he wrote. "Sad that this happened as we as a community are starting gain traction in the hip hop scene."