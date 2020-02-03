6 People Shot Aboard California Greyhound Bus Traveling from Los Angeles

Six people were injured in a shooting aboard a Greyhound bus in California early Monday morning, multiple outlets report.

Members of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol responded to the scene at about 1:30 a.m. local time at a Valero gas station in Lebec, where the bus was seen stopped, KBAK reported. Police roped off the location as the investigation is currently ongoing.

A spokesperson for the Fort Tejon agency of the California Highway Patrol said that the shooter was a passenger on the bus, according to the Associated Press.

The bus was traveling from Los Angeles to San Fransisco, and a suspect is currently in custody with no motive offered at this time, CBS News reported.

Representatives from the California Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for Greyhound said the incident occurred on a schedule 6848-1 bus.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone and every family member impacted by the incident today,” read the statement. “We are gathering details and will assist the Kern County police in every way possible during their investigation.”

According to KBAK, California Highway Patrol officials confirmed that a total of six victims suffered gunshot wounds, though the severity of the injuries was not provided.

“The situation is stable and there is no threat,” the California Highway Patrol told the outlet.

About 40 passengers were riding on the bus, according to CNN, and the six victims were rushed to the hospital after the shooting, which occurred on Interstate 5 near Grapevine.