6 People Charged After Man Is Found Shot to Death at Kalahari Resort's Ohio Location

Deontre Ravon Tate, 24, was found shot to death early Monday morning after a resort employee invited him to a party on the property

Monday's death of a 24-year-old Cleveland-area man at a resort in Ohio has led to the filing of criminal charges against six individuals, PEOPLE confirms.

According to online records, Delonnie C. Brown, 26, has been charged with the aggravated murder of Deontre Ravon Tate, who died on Kalahari's waterpark and resort property in Sandusky.

Delonnie is also charged with aggravated burglary, as are Daquan D. Brown, 19, and Quinton Cangelo, 22, online records show.

The Sandusky Register, citing a statement from the Perkins Township Police Department, reports that investigators have alleged all three suspects were directly involved in Tate's shooting death.

Two of them, according to the paper, work at the resort.

In time, detectives grew to believe three other individuals had also been involved in the alleged crime.

According to online records, 20 years olds Sofia Alayza and Jems Vasquez have been charged with tampering with evidence, while 21-year-old Grims Vasquez was charged with complicity tampering with evidence. According to the Register, all three work at the resort.

Tate, who was not employed by the resort, had been invited by a friend to an employee party at the resort. Police responding to a 12:45 a.m. 911 call concerning an assault found his body soon after arriving at the scene.

The reports did not outline the specific allegations against the six suspects. A motive, if known, has not been released.

None of the suspects has been asked to enter pleas to the charges they face. It was unclear Thursday if any of them had retained lawyers.

A representative for Kalahari Resorts & Conventions issued a statement to WKYC.