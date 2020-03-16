6-Month-Old Baby Dies After Teen Father Allegedly Shoves Him 'Roughly' into Bouncing Seat

Image zoom Adrien Decker GoFundMe

A nearly 7-month-old baby has died in Ohio — and authorities arrested his teenage father, alleging he handled the infant violently and caused critical injuries to the baby.

Online court records confirm police in Newark, Ohio, charged Michael Decker, 18, with a single felony count of endangering children last week, prior to the death of his 6-month-old son, Adrien Decker.

Adrien died Thursday morning after it was determined he was brain dead, and the decision was made to remove him from life support.

The baby had suffered retinal hemorrhaging in his brain, damage to his spine in his neck, and fractured ribs, according to the Newark Advocate, which obtained a copy of the criminal complaint against Decker.

It was unclear Monday if prosecutors were considering filing additional charges in the case.

The criminal complaint, the Advocate reports, alleges that police were called to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus on Tuesday — the day after an unresponsive Adrien was brought there with brain swelling and rib fractures.

Image zoom Michael Decker Newark Police Department

Investigators spoke to Adrien’s mother, who reported Decker had been up with the baby an hour to a few hours before she realized the child had stopped breathing.

The mother allegedly told police Decker had picked up Adrien, who was crying. She allegedly said Decker yelled at the baby, then “roughly put the infant into a bouncing seat to the point that the baby hit his head,” the complaint reads, according to the Advocate.

Adrien’s mother allegedly reported that the baby almost instantly stopped crying and they all went back to sleep.

Police identified Adrien on Thursday when they announced his death.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Decker is now being held on $250,000 bond.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support the child’s family, and indicates that Adrien’s funeral is now being arranged.