6 Injured in Shooting on South Carolina Beach During High School Senior Skip Day: Police

All of the injuries were non-life threatening and are being treated at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC)

By
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice

Published on April 8, 2023 11:23 AM

Six people were injured after a shooting broke out during a high school's senior skip day on a South Carolina beach this week, authorities said.

On Friday, around 5:20 p.m. local time, hundreds of people were at the beach in the city of Isle of Palms when gunfire erupted, Police Chief Kevin Cornett said during a news conference.

Cornett said that the shooting began following several fights among people who were partaking in the senior skip day on the beach.

Isle of Palms South Carolina Beach
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Five of those injured were "around the age of 18," Cornett said, while one adult woman in her "mid-30s or early 40s" was also wounded.

Each of the injuries were non-life threatening and are being treated at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), according to city officials.

Modern LED light bar on police cruiser flashing red and blue emergency lights.
Police car. Getty

After the shooting, several people were detained on weapons charges and questioned, police said.

WCSC reported Saturday that Shawn Alexander Martin-Goods, 18, was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, while a juvenile, whose name has not been released, was also arrested. Police could not confirm whether the two individuals arrested were involved in the shooting.

Numerous firearms were also recovered on the beach, per Cornett. He could not detail, however, if they were involved in the shooting.

The Isle of Palms Police Department established a tipline at (843) 529-3750 for anyone with information on Friday's shooting.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

