6 Injured After Car Crashes into Indianapolis AT&T Store, Female Driver Flees the Scene

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told reporters a vehicle went inside of a building in the 4300 block of Lafayette Road shortly before 4 p.m. local time

Six people were injured after a Toyota RAV4 crashed into an Indianapolis AT&T store on Monday.

Public Information Officer William Young with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told reporters that a vehicle went inside of a building in the 4300 block of Lafayette Road shortly before 4 p.m. local time.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Six people were transported to various area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

att crash Credit: twitter

FOX59 and the Indy Star reported store employees were among those injured, though police were unable to confirm during a press conference, as they said it was too early in the investigation to reveal that information.

"To my understanding, that vehicle was parked outside the business for whatever reason; unfortunately, not sure if the driver — if a foot slipped or if it was just driver error. That will come out as the investigation continues," Young said.

Young also said the female driver of the Toyota RAV4 fled the scene but was later taken into custody.

Police are identifying her as a person of interest, not a suspect.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Preliminary investigations indicate all victims were inside the store at the time of the crash. According to WTHR, the injured sustained bumps, bruises and scrapes.