6 Family Members Stabbed Inside Philadelphia Home While They Were Sleeping: Police

Six family members are in the hospital after another member of the household allegedly stabbed them while they slept in their Philadelphia home early Friday morning, police say.

Officers received a call about the stabbing just after 4 a.m. on Friday, and when they arrived at the scene, they found six victims ranging in age from 26 to 57, according to Action News.

A 29-year-old man, who allegedly fit the description of the suspect and had "blood and cuts" on him, was arrested nearby shortly after authorities responded to the call. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries, WDVM reports.

The outlet also reports that the suspect lived in the home with the victims.

"This person was also covered with blood. His face, his clothing and he actually had some cuts to the inside of hands, which is common when you stab somebody," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told Action News.

A 49-year-old woman is in critical condition after suffering stab wounds to the head and neck during the alleged attack, and two other women, 30 and 32, were also listed in critical condition after they suffered multiple stab wounds, local news outlet Fox29 reports.

A 26-year-old man, 55-year-old woman, and 57-year-old man are in stable condition after the incident, per Fox29. The outlet also says there were young children in the home at the time of the stabbing, but they were not injured.

"It's a very violent scene," Small told Action News, adding that the stabbings occurred in three bedrooms on the second floor of the home, and there was blood on the walls, floors, and doors – one of which was knocked off its hinges. Small also says that two "bloodied knives with seven-inch blades" were found on the second floor of the house.

"One of the knives, that's all-metal, is broken, which goes to show how violently these individuals were being stabbed," Small said.