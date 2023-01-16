6 Dead, Including 6-Month-Old Baby, in Shooting at California Home: 'Horrific Massacre'

Authorities said they believe the attack, which took place in the city of Goshen, was not random and that gang associations were involved

By Wendy Geller
Published on January 16, 2023 06:45 PM
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=3256169498029130
Photo: facebook

Six people, including a 17-year-old mother and a 6-month-old baby, were killed in a shooting described as a "horrific massacre" on Monday, according to police.

Authorities are calling the attack, which took place at a home in Goshen, California, a deliberate one. Additionally, a narcotics search warrant had been conducted the previous week at the victims' home.

"[We] believe that this is not a random act of violence," stated Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux in a media briefing. "We believe that this was a targeted family. We believe that there are gang associations involved in this scene, as well as potential narcotics investigations."

According to Boudreaux, at just before 4 a.m. on Monday morning, deputies were summoned to the home due to a call reporting multiple shots fired. "Actually, they believed there was an active shooter in the area because of the number of rounds being fired," Boudreaux said.

Upon arrival, police immediately noticed two victims dead in the street, followed by a third in the doorway, and the rest located both inside and outside the house.

One victim was found alive and taken to the hospital, but was eventually pronounced dead, according to Boudreaux.

He added there were at least two suspects at large who had not been caught.

"The whole situation is tragic," Boudreaux stated.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The sheriff noted that there is potential information that he is not at liberty to disclose, but may lead to identifying the suspects.

He also added that there were survivors on scene, saying they were escorted off the property and will be interviewed.

Related Articles
1-year-old Averi Jones. Two kids killed in Mississippi hostage situation . https://wreg.com/news/mid-south/1-year-old-9-year-old-killed-in-coahoma-county-shooting/amp/. Credit: WREG
Girl, 1, and Boy 9, Are Fatally Shot in Hostage Situation, Allegedly at Hands of Mother's 'Friend'
Journee Carroll
Washington, D.C. Man Charged with Killing 3-Year-Old Girl, Shooting Teen Girlfriend and Her Siblings
Fatal shooting in Vaughn, Ontario
5 People Dead in 'Horrendous' Condo Shooting Near Toronto
Reported mass shooting at Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart, police have area cordoned off, November 23rd, 2022
7 Dead, Including Suspect, in Virginia Walmart Shooting After Employee Opens Fire
45-year-old Chen Wu, Wu was wanted on a fugitive warrant from Kingfisher, Oklahoma
Suspect Accused in 'Executions' of 4 People at Oklahoma Marijuana Growing Operation 
Darius King Grigsby
California Baby Allegedly Killed in Drive-By Shooting as Mom Pushed His Stroller, Shooter at Large
Today Chief McFadden released a video of the "Person of Interest"
California Police Share Video of 'Person of Interest' in Connection With 6 Murders: WATCH
James Douglas Drayton
Five Dead in Shooting at a South Carolina Home, Suspect in Custody
Emergency personnel respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building on the St. Francis Hospital campus Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)
Shooting at Tulsa Hospital Leaves at Least 4 People Dead After Gunman Opens Fire in Medical Building
memphis-shooting-suspect-090822
Man Arrested After 4 Killed, 3 Wounded in 'Senseless Murder Rampage': Memphis Police
Our office is grieving the loss of our medical assistant, Allison Parker
Memphis Shooting Victims Identified, Including Medical Assistant Mom of 3 and Entrepreneur Dad of 2
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13372544a) In this undated photo released by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office is Devin Williams Jr. Authorities say they are seeking Williams, a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, in connection with the slaying of two people in Dublin, Calif., early . He is considered to be armed and dangerous Sheriff's Deputy Homicide Suspect, United States - 07 Sep 2022
Calif. Deputy Turns Himself in for the Slaying of Couple in Their Bed: 'Very Bizarre Chain of Events'
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
Calif. Mother of 2 Killed in the Street, Man Believed to Be Her Ex-Boyfriend Is in Custody
Kenneth B. Gibbs
2 Dead, 2 Wounded in Shooting at Kentucky Homeless Shelter — Suspect, Who Was a Resident, Arrested
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
12-Year-Old Allegedly Shoots 13-Year-Old at Oakland School During 'Deadliest Week'
police cruiser
Officers Cleared by Grand Jury After Shooting 3-Month-Old Baby and Father amid Police Pursuit