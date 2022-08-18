5th Set of Human Remains Found at Lake Mead in Recent Months

More skeletal remains have been found at Lake Mead, the National Park Service (NPS) announced in a news release Tuesday.

NPS rangers responded to a report of the discovery of "human skeletal remains" in the Swim Beach area of Lake Mead National Recreation Area around 8 p.m. Monday, read the release.

"Park rangers have set a perimeter to recover the remains with the support from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's dive team. The Clark County Medical Examiner has also been contacted," NPS continued, adding: "The investigation is ongoing."

Monday's finding marks the fifth discovery of remains in the area since May amid receding water levels due to the ongoing drought.

On May 1, boaters found a barrel on an embankment in Hemenway Harbor containing the body of a homicide victim.

"The cause of death was gunshot wound," Clark County Coroner Melanie Rouse told PEOPLE.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detectives believe the victim was killed some time in the mid-1970s to early '80s, based on the clothing and footwear the victim was found with.

A second set of remains was found at Lake Mead on May 7. In that incident, NPS rangers were called to Callville Bay in Lake Mead National Recreation Area around 2 p.m. on May 9 after two paddle boarders found the remains.

"These remains have been determined to be male," said Rouse. "And we have an estimated range from 28 to 38 years of age."

The third set of remains was found at Boulder Beach around 4:30 p.m. on July 25 and have not been identified.

"It is not uncommon to have deaths that do come to us from recreational areas," said Rouse. "So that is pretty common that we will respond to a recreation area throughout the year."

A fourth set was found at Swim Beach on Aug. 6.

In addition to the skeletal remains found at Lake Mead over the last few months, a World War II-era boat was spotted halfway out of the water in July.