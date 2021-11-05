The single mother, 34-year-old Sabrina M. Dunigan, was charged with five counts of endangering the life or health of a child

5 Young Illinois Siblings Died During House Fire, and Mom Who Allegedly Left Them There Is Charged

An Illinois mother whose five children died in an early morning fire while she allegedly was out has been charged in connection with those deaths.

The single mother, 34-year-old Sabrina M. Dunigan, was not home when the fire broke out around 3 a.m. Aug. 6, having left the second-floor apartment to pick up another adult from work, said Assistant Fire Chief George McClellan of the East St. Louis Fire Department, reports KSDK-TV.

On Wednesday the St. Clair County State Attorney's Office charged Sabrina with five counts of endangering the life or health of a child.

The victims were identified as Deontae Davis, age 9; twins Heaven and Nevaeh Dunigan, age 8; Jabari Johnson, age 4; and Loy-el Dunigan, age 2, reports the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

"They are blameless in this. They're just kids. It's tough," McClellan said at the time of the fire, reports KMOV-TV.

A cause for the fire has not been revealed.

The tragedy unfolded on Sabrina's birthday, with a family friend, Arthur Robinson, due to show up that morning with balloons, a table and chairs to help celebrate.

"I fell to my knees and almost passed out when I heard they were gone," he told the Post-Dispatch.

He described Sabrina as "a great mother, a responsible mother."

The apartment was divided into two living areas on either side of a kitchen. Sabrina and her children were living in the front and Sabrina's father, Greg, and his wife, Vanicia Mosley, were living in the rear, said Greg. When he smelled smoke, Greg and Vanicia were able to escape by jumping out the rear of the second floor unit, he told the newspaper.

"The fire was already too bad in the part where the children slept" for Greg and Vanicia to attempt a rescue of the siblings, said Vanicia's sister, Shontice Mosley, according to the newspaper.

After the felony charges were filed Wednesday, Greg said of his daughter: "Why are they trying to do this to her? She done lost all she can lose already. Why they want to take the rest away, meaning herself? She don't have nothing left," reports the Post-Dispatch.