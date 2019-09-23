5 Years After Fla. Law Professor's Murder Amid Bitter Divorce, Accused Killers Go on Trial

Image zoom Dan Markel Florida State University College of Law

The execution-style killing five years ago of popular Florida law professor Dan Markel led police to point a finger at the family of his ex-wife, alleging they participated in a murder-for-hire plot hatched in the wake of an acrimonious divorce.

On Monday, two of the accused — although none of the ex-wife’s family members, who insist they’re innocent and have never been charged — are scheduled go on trial in a Tallahassee courtroom.

Sigfredo Garcia is suspected of firing two bullets at Markel’s head as he sat in his Honda Accord in the garage of his home July 18, 2014, shortly after Markel dropped off his two young sons at day care. Katherine Magbauna is accused of being the go-between who set up the alleged murder by Garcia and another man, Luis Rivera, who already admitted his role in a plea deal.

Garcia and Magbanua have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. Rivera, who received a seven-year prison sentence for second-degree murder, will be a key witness, after telling authorities that he, Garcia and Magbanua allegedly split a $100,000 payment for the hit.

On Friday, Magbanua’s attorneys asked that she be given a separate trial from Garcia, reports WCTV. A judge did not immediately rule on the request.

But all eyes during any trial will be on Wendi Adelson, Markel’s ex-wife and a fellow former law professor at Florida State University, who is expected to be called to the stand. Adelson has not talked to investigators since the day of Markel’s murder, when she allegedly told police “someone may have done this for her benefit without her knowledge,” according to 2016 testimony by Tallahassee police detective Craig Isom.

Among Adelson’s alleged comments then, said Isom: “She made the statement that her brother had joked the previous summer about hiring a hit man, but instead decided to buy her a television.”

Image zoom From left, Luis Rivera, Katherine Magbanua Sigfredo Garcia Broward County Sheriff's Office (3)

At the time the nationally known Markel was killed, he and Adelson were engaged in a post-divorce battle over their sons, Ben and Lincoln, then ages 3 and 4.

Markel had gone to court to successfully block Adelson’s move with the boys from Tallahassee to South Florida, where her family lived, after the divorce sought by Adelson was granted in July 2013. Markel was murdered while waiting for a hearing to be set on his motion to limit the boys’ contact with Adelson’s mother, Donna, whom he claimed had “made disparaging remarks about him to his sons,” according to a 2016 probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

“Investigators believe motive for this murder stemmed from the desperate desire of the Adelson family to relocate Wendi and the children to South Florida, along with the pending court hearing that might have impacted their access to the grandchildren,” the affidavit states.

It adds: “Email evidence indicates Wendi’s parents, especially her mother, wanted Wendi to coerce Markel into allowing the relocation to South Florida. Additionally, Wendi’s brother Charles reportedly did not like Markel and did not get along with him.”

The alleged link tying the Adelsons to the accused killers was first revealed in that same affidavit, in which investigators said Adelson’s brother, Charlie Adelson, “was involved in a personal relationship” with Magbanua, who is the mother of Garcia’s children and was described as a business associate of Garcia’s.

Two weeks before Markel was killed, Magbanua and Charlie had been together in Key West, Florida, according to phone records, Detective Isom testified in 2016. Police say cell phone data, ATM records and a Tallahassee eyewitness allegedly tie Garcia and Rivera to the case. And Garcia’s first call after the murder was to Magbanua, they said.

As the two men drove back to South Florida from Tallahassee on the day of the shooting, Garcia told Magbanua over the phone, “It’s done,” Isom testified, adding: “Once he had uttered the words, ‘It’s done,’ she replied with, ‘I know.’ “