The boy's mother, Trenise Turner, has been charged with felony endangering of children after shooting her son through both knees, jail records show

5-Year-Old Ohio Boy Shot by 'Intoxicated' Mother, Currently in Stable Condition, Police Say

A 5-year-old boy was shot by his "intoxicated" mother, Trenise Turner, in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday, police said in a release.

The boy was brought to Nationwide Children's Hospital just after 5 p.m. local time after suffering a gunshot wound that went through both of his knees. He is currently in "stable condition" and awaiting corrective surgery on Saturday, the release stated.

Police were dispatched to Turner's location after the boy was brought into the hospital by other family members.

They later determined that the son was lying on the couch next to Turner, 30, while she was "pointing her handgun at several adults in the home and making threats," the Columbus Division of Police confirmed.

When she went to put the gun back into her purse, Turner allegedly fired a shot and struck her son in his legs, the release said.

Turner was arrested and charged with felony endangering of children as well as a misdemeanor, domestic violence by assault, according to online jail records.