A 5-year-old Utah boy is recovering after he was attacked by a dog while riding his bike to his friend's home.

Mason Mihlberger's mother and father heard his screams, then ran outside and saw a husky mauling their young son on Wednesday near their home in Sandy, KSL-TV reports.

After the attack, Mason was taken to the hospital by helicopter, according to KSL-TV, where he received between 2,000 and 3,000 stitches on his face and ear in addition to a skin graft.

"If me and my husband weren't there, my son would be dead right now," Mason's mother Tori Mihlberger told the outlet. "He went for his throat; he has bite marks on his throat."

"His eyes were locked on Mason," Tori said, per the outlet. "As I came up the dog was dragging him across the road, just throwing him around like a rag doll. I don't know why but that dog wanted to kill my son."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Tori told the outlet that she had to kick the dog to free her son, but the dog persisted, trying to corner her husband and bite Mason. They eventually had to hold the dog down.

"He was dragging me all around, but my mom and dad came," Mason told KSL-TV.

Mason Mihlberger after surgery. Tori Dawn Patrick

Tori also told KSL-TV that Mason wouldn't have done anything to provoke the attack. The husky was wearing a collar, but didn't have any tags and was taken by animal control.

According to the outlet, authorities are still deciding what will happen to the dog or if the owners will face charges.

The boy's aunt, Tristen Cherie Smith, created a GoFundMe to help raise money for Mason's medical expenses.

In an update yesterday, Smith wrote that Mason was out of surgery and called him a "sweet baby boy."

"He's only 5 years old, and he's lucky to be alive," the fundraiser's description reads. "He has many many surgeries ahead of him."