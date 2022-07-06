5-Year-Old Girl 'Full of Love and Laughter' Shot to Death in Houston Drive-By Shooting
Authorities are searching for the alleged gunmen responsible for the deadly drive-by shooting of a 5-year-old girl at a Houston intersection.
According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened at around 1 a.m. Sunday.
Assistant Chief Chandra Hatcher said at a press conference that a vehicle driven by the little girl's mom was at a stop sign when another vehicle pulled up alongside it.
Multiple shots were fired from the suspects' vehicle, striking the girl and her 8-year-old brother, who were sitting in the backseat.
The children's mother drove them to an area hospital, where the girl was pronounced dead.
According to KTRK-TV, the mother of Khamaya Dior Donelson identified her daughter as the victim in the fatal drive-by.
Khamaya's brother, who was reportedly shot in the arm, is expected to survive.
A GoFundMe campaign is now active to help the family cover funeral costs for Khamaya.
"This tragic loss has left family and friends devastated and confused," the fundraiser reads. "She was such a precious child full of love and laughter."
Police said it's unclear if the victims were the intended target.
A motive behind the shooting is still under investigation.
Law enforcement believes they are looking for two Black males who were driving a dark-colored vehicle.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.