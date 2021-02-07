5-Year-Old Girl in Critical Condition After Car Crash Involving Kansas City Chiefs Assistant Coach

The 5-year-old girl is in "critical condition in the hospital and hasn't awoken since the crash," according to a GoFundMe page created by a family member

The multi-vehicle car crash involving Britt Reid, the son of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and the team's outside linebackers coach, on Thursday night has left a 5-year-old girl hospitalized in critical condition.

Police say Reid, 35, admitted to drinking prior to the crash, which took place near the team's home stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, just days before Super Bowl LV. An investigation is underway and Reid has not yet been charged.

"The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach, Britt Reid. We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved," the Chiefs said in a statement previously obtained by PEOPLE.

Two children that were sitting in the back of a silver Chevrolet Traverse were hurt in the crash: a 4-year-old who suffered non-life-threatening injuries and a 5-year-old child who suffered life-threatening injuries.

A GoFundMe page was created to cover the 5-year-old's medical expenses. As of Sunday morning, the page has surpassed its initial $100,000 goal.

The 5-year-old, whose name is Ariel, "suffered swelling and bleeding in and around the brain. She is in critical condition and hasn't awoken since the crash," according to the page's description.

"Her mother is a single mom of 3 having to deal with this on her own due to covid restrictions, Ariel will be in the hospital for the foreseeable future, this is set up for the hospital bills and weeks of missed work that will come," the page states. "No child deserves to go through this, nor should any mother have to see her child like this. We appreciate any support that is given right now."

According to ESPN, Reid's father Andy, 62, is still set to coach the Chiefs at their Super Bowl matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Britt is not expected to be coaching at the game.

The Chiefs did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. The Kansas City Police Department has yet to respond.

A spokesperson for the KCPD previously told PEOPLE that the crash occurred on Feb. 4 shortly after 9 p.m. local time on the southbound Interstate 435 on-ramp from Stadium Drive.

A grey Chevrolet Impala had run out of gas on the entrance ramp and the Traverse parked in front of the disabled car to help. Both vehicles had their lights on, but the Impala's battery was fading at the time, according to police.

While the drivers of both vehicles attempted to get the stranded car running, a white Dodge Ram Laramie Sport pickup truck — being driven by Reid — traveling on the entrance ramp struck the left front of the Impala.

According to police, the Ram truck then continued forward and slammed into the rear of the Traverse, injuring both children inside.

According to a search warrant obtained by WDAF-TV, Reid allegedly told the investigator on the scene that he was the driver of the Ram truck.

The officer noted in the warrant a "smell a moderate odor of alcoholic beverage" on Reid as the officer interviewed him. When asked if he had been drinking, Britt told the investigator that he had "2-3 drinks," according to the court document.

Reid also told the officer that he was on Adderall, police noted in the warrant.

The officer "observed signs of impairment" after conducting a brief sobriety test on Reid, who then complained of stomach pain and was transported to a hospital for treatment, police said in the warrant.

Once at the hospital, the officer conducted a full sobriety test and observed four clues of impairment, the warrant stated. The officer requested and received a search warrant to draw Britt's blood.