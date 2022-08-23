Mother, 5-Year-Old Daughter Fatally Stabbed, Others Injured in Pa. Attack — Suspect in Custody

A 31-year-old Maryland man is facing criminal homicide charges in Pennsylvania in connection with a stabbing spree that killed 34-year-old Christine Fousek and her 5-year-old daughter Rylee Reynolds, while leaving two others severely injured.

A statement from the Pennsylvania State Police alleges officers responding to 911 calls about a stabbing from a private residence in Hopewell Township arrived to find the suspect, Keith Kretzer, waiting outside.

According to court documents obtained by WGAL, the arresting officers said Kretzer had cuts and blood on both of his hands.

Online court records confirm that he is being held without bond on two counts of criminal homicide and two counts of criminal attempted homicide.

Kretzer has yet to enter pleas to the charges, and it was unclear at press time if he had an attorney.

Kretzer was taken into custody without incident, per the statement.

"Emergency responders entered the residence to find a total of four victims," the statement explains.

Christine Fousek and Rylee Reynolds. Facebook

Fousek and her daughter Rylee were pronounced dead at the scene.

Those injured in the stabbing — Jacqueline Fousek, 63, and Joseph Fousek, 28 — "were treated on scene and transported to a local hospital for serious injuries sustained," the statement adds.

Police have not commented on if and how Kretzer knew the victims.

Officials have yet to speculate on a possible motive.

According to the York County Coroner's Office, autopsies for Fousek and Rylee will be performed tomorrow.

WGAL reports that investigators were still at the home where the killings occurred early Tuesday morning.