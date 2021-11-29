5-Year-Old Ga. Girl Is Killed in Thanksgiving 'Accidental Shooting' by 3-Year-Old Relative 

Police are investigating the shooting, which her family says was accidental

A family in Georgia is mourning after their 5-year-old loved one was accidentally shot by her 3-year-old relative on Thanksgiving.

On Thursday evening, Khalis Eberhart was fatally shot in the chest while with her family at a South Fulton apartment, WXIA, WSB-TV and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution report. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

According to both authorities and the family, Khalis was shot by her 3-year-old relative with an unsecure gun.

She leaves behind an older brother, 6, and her twin.

"Her and her twin had a great bond. When you saw one, you saw the other one," Khalis' grandmother Tracy Towns told WXIA. "They were always holding hands, hugging. They were always together. They talked to one another. They had a language that nobody else could understand."

Towns said the family was already reeling from losing Khalis' mother, who died earlier this year.

On Sunday, the family held a candlelight vigil for Khalis, who Towns said always had a smile on her face. Her funeral is to be held on Monday.