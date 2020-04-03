5-Year-Old Ga. Girl Found Slain in Bed Suffered 'a Horrible Death,' and Caretaker Is Charged

Image zoom GoFundMe

A 5-year-old Georgia girl described as “gentle” and “loving” by those who knew her was found dead, and the man entrusted to care for her is behind bars.

On March 29, Savannah Adams was found dead in her southwest Atlanta home, WJCL and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution report. Her cause of death has not yet been determined, but Capt. D’Andrea Price of the Atlanta police said she had “substantial bruising.”

“It was a horrible death. I actually didn’t sleep that well that night from seeing her,” Price, who responded to the 911 call, told WSB-TV. “You could basically see the visible bruising to her body and her face.”

A family member told police she had left Savannah with 22-year-old Ethan Gathright to go to work, but when she returned, Savannah was dead.

Gathright, a convicted felon, lived in Savannah’s home with her and was tracked down by police on Monday before being arrested on a gun charge. The following day he was charged with murder.

Since Savannah’s death, staff members of the Head Start program, where she attended, created a GoFundMe page to help raise money for her family.

“Gentle. Loving. Kind. Caring. Friendly. Brave. Big-hearted … are a few words that are used to describe Savannah. This little light brought joy when she entered her classroom, laughter to her parents, family and friends and protected her siblings like a big sister should,” the GoFundMe’s organizer wrote. “To know her is to love her and Savannah was definitely loved.”

Gathright was convicted and sentenced to prison for multiple violent robberies of women in the Atlanta area in 2014, WSB-TV reports. According to the station 2, he was paroled in 2018 and began probation in August.

He currently remains behind bars without bond.

It was not immediately clear if he has entered a plea to the charges against him and attorney information was not available Friday.