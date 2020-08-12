The night before, the alleged killer had dinner with the slain boy's father

5-Year-Old Boy is Shot at Point-Blank Range While Playing in Front Yard, and Neighbor Is Charged

Police in North Carolina have arrested a 25-year-old Wilson man, alleging he shot his 5-year-old neighbor in the head as the boy played outside with his sisters.

The Wilson Times, the Laurinburg Exchange and WGHP all report that the U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Task Force arrested Darius Nathaniel Sessoms on Monday, charging him with murder in connection with the death of Cannon Hinnant.

The shooting happened at around 5:33 p.m. on Sunday.

According to police, Cannon was outside on his bike, with his sisters, who are 8 and 7. Authorities allege Sessoms exited his residence and walked up to Cannon, pointing a gun at the boy's head and pulling the trigger.

Sessoms, a neighbor told police, had eaten dinner with Cannon's father the night before the shooting.

One neighbor claims Sessoms ran back to his home after the fatal shooting, and believed the suspect had been playing with the children.

"For a second, I thought, 'That couldn't happen,'" the neighbor said. "People don't run across the street and kill kids."

Sessoms allegedly fled the area in a 2019 Toyota Corolla. Police found him Monday night, inside a home in Goldsboro.

Cannon's mother, Bonny Waddell, told the Wilson Times the boy was scheduled to start kindergarten on Monday and had just learned how to write his name.

"He was just a loving kid," she said.

A motive for the shooting is still unknown.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Cannon's family pay for his funeral.

Sessoms has not entered a plea before a judge, and has no lawyer of record who could comment on his behalf.