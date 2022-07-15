5-Year-Old Boy Shoots Brother, 8, Dead in Arkansas While Mother Sleeps: 'Loss for Words'

Police in Jefferson County, Arkansas were dispatched to a residence around 2:00 p.m. Thursday after receiving a 911 call reporting a "shooting involving a toddler"

Authorities in Jefferson County, Arkansas, are investigating the death of an 8-year-old boy who was fatally shot by his 5-year-old brother.

Police deputies were dispatched to a residence located within the 2700 block of Shannon Valley Road after receiving a 911 call reporting a "shooting involving a toddler" shortly after 2:00 p.m., authorities said in a news release.

When they arrived at the location, an 8-year-old boy was found unresponsive inside the home. The Jefferson County Coroner was then notified and later pronounced the 8-year-old dead at the scene, the release added.

Investigators believe the shooting was accidental.

"This is a tragic incident that could have been avoided," Sheriff Lafayette Woods, Jr. said in a statement. "I can't emphasize strongly enough that guns need to be well secured and kept out of the hands and away from children at all times.

"Gun owners that do not properly secure their firearms are just one split second away from one of these tragedies happening in their home," Woods, added.

According to Arkansas news station THV11, the boy's mother and four other siblings were at home at the time of the tragic incident. The Department of Human Services was later called to check on their welfare, the outlet added.

"It appears that based on arrival at least the mother was actually present," Sheriff Woods told THV11. "It was reported that she may have been sleeping at the time, heard the gunshot, went in, and actually found the 8-year-old on the floor."