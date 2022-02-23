5-Year-Old Boy Found Dead at Home in Mich. Triple Homicide, Relatives Say They Hadn't Seen Victims in Weeks
Two teenage boys are being held without charges for their alleged involvement in the killings of a Detroit family of three, including a 5-year-old boy, PEOPLE confirmed.
The boys were taken into custody on Monday, officials announced during a Tuesday press conference.
According to Detroit Police, the suspects are 16 and 17, and their names have not been released.
On Sunday evening, a concerned family member found the bodies of Caleb Harris, 5, his mother, Lashon Marshall, 28, and her 32-year-old boyfriend, Aaron Benson, in their Detroit home.
The relative told investigators it had been weeks since they'd heard from Marshall and Benson. All three victims were shot to death, police said.
Police have not released a motive for the killings, but did say the suspects and the victims knew each other.
Authorities said that tips from the community helped them identify and locate the alleged gunmen.
WDIV-TV spoke with Caleb's grandmother, Shalesa Floyd. The grieving grandparent said the slain child was excited for his 6th birthday.
"For you to shoot a 5-year-old in the face? Twice? You could have let him go so he could remain and live," Floyd said during an interview.
She added: "To do this — it's like a monster would do this."