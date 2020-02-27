5 Victims of Molson Coors Shooting Identified: 'They Were Fathers and They Were Friends'

Image zoom

Milwaukee authorities have released the name of the five people who lost their lives in a mass shooting at the Molson Coors Beverage Company on Wednesday afternoon.

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales told reporters that the victims were Jesus Valle Jr., 33; Gennady Levshez, 51; Trevor Wetselaar, 33; Dana Walk, 57; and Dale Hudson, 50.

“They were power house operators, they were machinists and they were electricians, but more importantly they were husbands, they were fathers and they were friends,” Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley said of the victims, who were all Molson Coors employees, according to NBC Chicago.

The gunman, who also died in the shooting, was identified as 51-year-old Anthony Ferrill, also a current Molson Coors employee.

“There are five individuals who went to work today, just like everybody goes to work, and they thought they were going to go to work, finish their day and return to their families. They didn’t — and tragically they never will,” Mayor Tom Barrett said.

Wednesday’s shooting occurred at a large complex that serves as both corporate offices and brewing facilities, NBC reports.

“Earlier today a wicked murderer opened fire at a Molson Coors plant, taking the lives of five people,” President Trump said at a press conference on Wednesday. “Our hearts break for them and their loved ones. We send our condolences. … It’s a terrible thing, terrible thing. So our hearts go out to the people of Wisconsin, and to the families.”

On Wednesday night, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales confirmed that five people had died and the shooter, a 51-year-old Milwaukee man, was also dead.

In a letter sent to employees by Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley — who was out of state at the time of the shooting — confirmed the gunman was an “active brewery employee.”

“Earlier today we received news of an active shooter on our Milwaukee Brewery campus. The police have since confirmed the shooter, who was an active brewery employee, is now deceased,” the email, which was obtained by PEOPLE, read.

“Unfortunately, I am devastated to share that we lost five other members of our family in this tragic incident. The police are still working to notify their relatives, so I am unable to provide more information at this time,” Hattersley continued.

“There are no words to express the deep sadness many of us are feeling right now. I am on my way to Milwaukee now because in the hours and days ahead, the most important thing is that we support and care for each other.”