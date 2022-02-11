9 Phoenix Officers Wounded After Man Killed His Girlfriend And Ambushed Police

Police say that the unidentified man opened fire in an ambush, and later was found dead

A Phoenix man fatally shot his former girlfriend before injuring nine officers in a shootout, police say.

Five officers were shot and four more were wounded by shrapnel in the incident, according to Phoenix Police spokesperson Sgt. Andy Williams. In a press conference covered by AZFamily.com, Williams said that nine injured officers might be the most to ever occur in a single incident.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to AZCentral, Williams told reporters that police responded to a home at about 2:15 a.m. on Friday morning after receiving a report that a woman had been shot.

One officer arrived by himself. The shooter allegedly invited him inside and then "ambushed" him as he approached the door. The officer, who was shot several times, fled to safety as backup arrived.

When several officers were at the scene, Williams says, a second man came out of the house holding a baby girl, who he placed on the ground. He was detained by officers.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

As other officers tried to move the baby to safety, the first man opened fire. He ultimately struck four officers and injured five others with bullet shrapnel. Officers returned fire and the man barricaded himself in the home.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the house, Williams says. When SWAT officers went inside, they found the man dead. Nearby, they found the wounded woman who had been the subject of the initial call. She was rushed to a hospital, but died of her injuries.

All nine police officers are expected to survive.

Investigators believe that the suspect and the woman had previously been romantically involved and the baby is theirs. Police did not identify them.

In a press conference, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams expressed her frustration at the violence.