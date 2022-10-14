A 15-year-old is suspected of killing five people, including an off-duty police officer, in a quiet neighborhood of Raleigh, North Carolina on Thursday.

The unnamed teenager was taken into custody by local and federal law enforcement at approximately 9:37 p.m., according to authorities, after being "contained in a residence in the area," Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said at a press conference Thursday night.

He was later transported via ambulance to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

Early Friday morning, police identified the victims as Nicole Connors, 52; Susan Karnatz, 49; Mary Marshall, 35; and Gabriel Torres, 29. An unidentified 16-year-old also died.

Marcille Gardner, 59, is hospitalized at Wake Med, as is the suspect, police said.

Officer Casey Joseph Clark, 33, was also injured in the shooting, the authorities added, but he was released from the hospital.

The mass shooting began along the Neuse River Greenway trail at approximately 5 p.m. in the east Raleigh neighborhood of Hedingham, according to Raleigh Police.

EASEY CONWAY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Residents, who were urged by authorities to stay inside their homes as the shooting unfolded, were left shaken by the event.

"I know exactly where he was killing people," Christian Holmes told The News & Observer. "I walk my pitbull right there. I see regulars. My dog knows dogs on that trail. There's dads every quarter mile.

"If there's a kid with a gun, he's got a killing field," he added.