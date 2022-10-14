5 People Killed in Mass Shooting Near Trail in Raleigh, 15-Year-Old in Custody

The 15-year-old suspect, who is critically injured, is also thought to have wounded two others in the incident, which unfolded late Thursday afternoon near a residential neighborhood

By
Published on October 14, 2022 11:52 AM
An EMS vehicle believed to be carrying the suspect in a multiple shooting arrives at WakeMed emergency room with a heavy police escort in Raleigh, N.C.
Photo: Chris Seward/AP/Shutterstock

A 15-year-old is suspected of killing five people, including an off-duty police officer, in a quiet neighborhood of Raleigh, North Carolina on Thursday.

The unnamed teenager was taken into custody by local and federal law enforcement at approximately 9:37 p.m., according to authorities, after being "contained in a residence in the area," Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said at a press conference Thursday night.

He was later transported via ambulance to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Early Friday morning, police identified the victims as Nicole Connors, 52; Susan Karnatz, 49; Mary Marshall, 35; and Gabriel Torres, 29. An unidentified 16-year-old also died.

Marcille Gardner, 59, is hospitalized at Wake Med, as is the suspect, police said.

Officer Casey Joseph Clark, 33, was also injured in the shooting, the authorities added, but he was released from the hospital.

The mass shooting began along the Neuse River Greenway trail at approximately 5 p.m. in the east Raleigh neighborhood of Hedingham, according to Raleigh Police.

Heavily armed police officers in an armored vehicle deal with an active shooting situation at a command post in the parking lot of a grocery store, in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA, 13 October 2022.
EASEY CONWAY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Residents, who were urged by authorities to stay inside their homes as the shooting unfolded, were left shaken by the event.

"I know exactly where he was killing people," Christian Holmes told The News & Observer. "I walk my pitbull right there. I see regulars. My dog knows dogs on that trail. There's dads every quarter mile.

"If there's a kid with a gun, he's got a killing field," he added.

Related Articles
Sgt. Dustin Demonte, Officer Alex Hamzy
Two Conn. Police Officers Killed While Responding to Possible Fake Call About Fight Between Brothers
Letrell Duncan
16-Year-Old New Jersey Basketball Standout is Shot and Killed, Killer Still at Large
This frame grab from video footage by Thai PBS made available via AFPTV and taken on October 6, 2022 shows the exterior of a nursery in the northern Thai province of Nong Bua Lam Phu, where a former policeman shot dead at least 30 people
At Least 36 Killed, Including 22 Children, in Mass Shooting at Kindergarten in Thailand
Law enforcement officers from different agencies respond after a multiple people were shot in a complex of schools on Fontaine Street in Oakland, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Shooting Near Oakland School Campus Injures 6, Including 2 Critically: 'Shocks the Soul'
CHP - Alerts @CHPAlerts AMBER ALERT - San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern and Los Angeles Counties Last Seen: Sierra Ave., and Valley Blvd., Fontana @FontanaPD IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1
Murder Fugitive and His Daughter, 15, Killed on California Highway During Shootout with Police
memphis-shooting-suspect-090822
Man Arrested After 4 Killed, 3 Wounded in 'Senseless Murder Rampage': Memphis Police
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
12-Year-Old Allegedly Shoots 13-Year-Old at Oakland School During 'Deadliest Week'
Our office is grieving the loss of our medical assistant, Allison Parker
Memphis Shooting Victims Identified, Including Medical Assistant Mom of 3 and Entrepreneur Dad of 2
Authorities say a murder-suicide has resulted in the deaths of four people across three crime scenes in Lynn, Massachusetts.
Mass. Police Investigating Murder-Suicide After Four Bodies Found in Three Separate Locations
Kenneth B. Gibbs
2 Dead, 2 Wounded in Shooting at Kentucky Homeless Shelter — Suspect, Who Was a Resident, Arrested
Christine Fousek Rylee Ann Reynolds
Mother, 5-Year-Old Daughter Fatally Stabbed, Others Injured in Pa. Attack — Suspect in Custody
Massachusetts State Police K-9 Frankie was shot in the line of duty during a mission with the STOP Team in Fitchburg
Mass. Fugitive Fatally Shoots K-9 Police Dog Before Turning the Gun on Himself During Police Standoff
Water Recovery authorities comb the Apple River with metal detectors after five people were stabbed while tubing down the river, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Somerset, Wis.
17-Year-Old Stabbed to Death While 4 Others Left Wounded in a Knife Attack on Wisconsin River
Police officers investigate after a shooting at Peck Park
2 Killed, 5 Injured in Shooting at Los Angeles' Peck Park: 'We Need to Do Better'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock (13069803a) Washington Metro Police Lt. Jesse Porter speaks to the media, Dec. 11, 2013, in Washington. Porter, 58, and retired, was working for a private contractor providing training for a group of library police officers on how to use expandable batons when he discharged a single shot from his firearm, the Metropolitan Police Department said . The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday inside a training room at the District of Columbia public library in the city's Anacostia neighborhood Library Officer Shooting, Washington, United States - 11 Dec 2013
Retired Police Officer Allegedly Shoots Woman Dead During Training Exercise at D.C. Library
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
Texas Shooter Kills 2 and Injures 3 Police Officers Before Turning Gun on Himself