5 Men Jailed Over $123M Jewel Heist from Royal Palace in Dresden, Germany

A 38-inch sword and a sheath embellished with over 800 diamonds were among the items stolen

By Escher Walcott
Published on May 16, 2023 02:11 PM
Defendants sit next to their lawyers at the Higher Regional Court in Dresden, eastern Germany on January 10, 2023 prior to a hearing in the trial over a jewellery heist on the Green Vault (Gruenes Gewoelbe) museum in Dresden's Royal Palace in November 2019. - Six members of a notorious criminal gang are on trial in Germany over the spectacular heist in which 18th-century jewels were snatched from the state museum in Dresden. They are accused of gang robbery and arson after the brazen night raid on The Green Vault museum on November 25, 2019. German authorities said on December 17, 2022 that they had found a "considerable portion" of the items stolen from the state museum. - GERMAN COURT REQUESTS THAT THE FACES OF THE DEFENDANTS MUST BE MADE UNRECOGNISABLE (Photo by JENS SCHLUETER / POOL / AFP) / GERMAN COURT REQUESTS THAT THE FACES OF THE DEFENDANTS MUST BE MADE UNRECOGNISABLE (Photo by JENS SCHLUETER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Dresden jewelry trial . Photo: JENS SCHLUETER/POOL/AFP via Getty

Five men have been convicted of a $123 million jewel heist in Dresden, Germany.

The robbery, which took place on November 25, 2019, made headlines after CCTV footage released by Saxony State Police captured two masked men boldly breaking into the Green Vault inside Dresden's historic Royal Palace and stealing 21 diamond artifacts.

The images showed the gang breaking the vault's glass with an axe. Prior to this, they used a hydraulic cutting machine to saw through metal security bars covering a window. After that, they plunged the streets around the palace museum into total darkness by setting fire to a circuit breaker, reported BBC News.

Among the items stolen were a 38-inch sword and a sheath, embellished with over 800 diamonds, and a diamond-encrusted hat clasp from the 1780's. Most of the artifacts taken were created during the reign of Frederick Augustus III, later known as Frederick Augustus I, the first King of Saxony.

29 April 2020, Saxony, Dresden: The display case (l) in the Jewel Room in the Historic Green Vault in the Dresden Palace of the Dresden State Art Collections (SKD), damaged in a break-in. The Electoral and Royal Treasury, which has been closed since the jewel theft in November 2019, is to be opened to visitors again soon. Photo: Sebastian Kahnert/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa (Photo by Sebastian Kahnert/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Green Vault in Dresden. Sebastian Kahnert/picture alliance via Getty

Dresden's Green Vault famously houses a collection of other irreplaceable historical artifacts, including some of the world's most treasurable ornaments, crystalware and goblets carved from gilded Ostrich eggs.

In total, the crooks stole an estimated 4,300 diamonds, reported Reuters.

Speaking at the time of the heist, Marion Ackermann, director of Dresden's State Art Collection said the value of the items didn't compare to their "incalculable" cultural importance, reported local news outlet MDR.

FILED - 25 November 2019, Dresden: KOMBO - The undated, on November 25th2019 published by the Dresden Police Headquarters show (top, l-r) a hat-clasp of the diamond rose set, a breast star of the Polish White Eagle Order, a large breast bow, an aigrette for the hair in the shape of a sun, as well as (below, l-r) a palette-shaped jewel, a jewel of the Polish White Eagle Order, a necklace of 177 Saxon pearls, a sword of the Diamond Rose Set, an epaulette of the Diamond Rose Set, an aigrette for the hair in the shape of a half moon. The jewels were stolen during the art theft in the Green Vault in 2019. In connection with the jewel theft from the Green Vault in Dresden, the police caught one of the wanted twins from the Berlin clan milieu. Photo by: J'rgen Karpinski/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
Items taken from the Green Vault in Dresden. J'rgen Karpinski/picture-alliance/dpa/AP

On Monday, the five defendants were all jailed for six years for their role in the heist. This included Rabieh Remo, one of the main perpetrators, who received six years and two months in prison, reported DW.

His accomplice, Wissam Remmo — who was previously convicted of stealing a $4 million gold coin from Berlin's Bode museum in 2017 — received six years and three months.

Bashir Remmo meanwhile received five years and 10 months, and an unnamed defendant received four years and four months in prison under the Juvenile Criminal Code.

Four of the gang had their sentences reduced after they confessed to the crime and returned some of the stolen jewelry. Five further defendants were given lighter sentences for their role in the heist, following a plea bargain, MDR added.

Thieves Steal One Billion Euros Worth Of Jewels From Grünes Gewölbe In Dresden DRESDEN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 25: The Residenzschloss palace that houses the Gruenes Gewoelbe (Green Vault) collection of treasures on November 25, 2019 in Dresden, Germany. Thieves, apparently after having sabotaged the electricity supply, broke into the museum through a window early this morning and reportedly made off with jewels, diamonds and other precious stones worth one billion Euros, making it the biggest heist in post-World War II German history. (Photo by Jens Schlueter/Getty Images)
Green Vault in Dresden. Jens Schlueter/Getty

"This has closed part of the wound in our treasury and the perpetrators have been rightfully convicted," Saxon Minister of Culture Barbara Klepsch shared after the verdicts, per MDR.

Others, however, weren't as happy with the sentences. While a number of pieces from the heist have been returned, others remain missing. This includes a precious stone known as the Dresden White Diamond, per Reuters.

"It was a signal from the rule of law that crime was worthwhile to some extent," Benjamin Jendro of the Berlin police union told MDR after the sentencing. "[The defendants] come out of prison after a few years made men and still have loot hidden somewhere that they turned into money."

