3 Children Among 5 Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide at North Carolina Home After Cries for Help

Five people were discovered dead Saturday morning after two people were "screaming for help" in High Point, North Carolina, in what cops believe to be a murder-suicide.

Around 7:05 a.m., an adult male and an adult female led police to the bodies of five deceased victims, including three children and two adults, the High Point Police Department said.

There were two adults "running down the street … screaming that they needed help," High Point Police Capt. Matt Truitt told WFMY.

"Officers did force entry into the home and went through the home in what we call a protective sweep, to check for victims and anyone in the home. They ended up locating three juveniles that were deceased and two adults that were deceased," Truitt added.

According to the Greensboro News & Record, investigators later interviewed the two people who had screamed for help, Truitt said. One of the two lives in the home and the other person was a visitor, Truitt said.

North Carolina murder-suicide scene. WXII 12 News/YouTube

According to records cited by Fox 8, officials had received calls to the home in 2014, 2016, 2019, and January 2022.

A neighbor told the outlet that they woke up Saturday morning to two people banging on their doors and ringing their doorbells, asking for help, saying that someone was trying to kill them.

"The man said that it was his father," the neighbor told Fox 8. "He woke up, and there was a gun to his head. Somehow he pulled the magazine out of the gun, and they escaped."

WFMY spoke with one neighbor who said she and her parents were woken up by the two, ringing the doorbell over and over, shouting for help, and that's when she decided to call police.

"I was just like that's never happened here ... oh my God, what do I do? I just decided to call 911 because I was like 'I'll just leave it up to them' because I don't want to put my life or my family's life at risk," the neighbor said.

Shellie Macmillian lives just around the corner from where the tragedy took place.

She told WFMY her son first discovered the police around 8 a.m. while riding his bike in the neighborhood.

"He was like, 'What is going on?' " she told WFMY on Saturday. "I feel like maybe later on today, at the right time, I will let him know. Because I do want him aware of what's going on in our neighborhood, so we are going to sit down and just let him know what happened here."

According to officials, there is no ongoing threat to the community, and no additional information will be released to protect the investigation.

"This is currently being investigated as a murder/suicide," the police department noted in their release.