At Least 5 Dead, More than 40 Injured by Car That Plowed Through Waukesha Christmas Parade

Authorities confirm that the speeding car that plowed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wis., on Sunday left at least five people dead and more than 40 people wounded — many of them young children.

The names of the victims have not yet been released, but sources have leaked the identification of the "person of interest" who was detained late Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, NBC News, and the Associated Press all report that Darrell Brooks, 39, remains in custody, but still has not been charged with any crime, and a potential motive for his alleged actions is still being investigated by Wisconsin's Department of Justice.

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said Sunday evening that one of his officers fired several shots at the SUV to try to stop it. However, no bystanders were injured as a result of the officer's actions.

Police say there is no nexus to terrorism at this time.

Darrell Brooks Credit: Wisconsin Department of Justice

Footage from the parade posted on The City of Waukesha Facebook page shows a red SUV blazing down the roadway after a marching band passes by while playing "Jingle Bells."

Shortly before entering the shot around 20:40 in the clip, a car horn can be heard honking as some witnesses seemingly scream at the sight. Police can then be seen rushing down the street toward the scene.

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies confirmed Sunday evening that some of their members and volunteers were among those hit by the car. Members of another marching band were also struck.

Spectator-shot footage further shows the SUV nearly ran over a toddler as she danced in the street.

In the immediate aftermath, members of the crowd rushed to help those who were caught in the SUV's path.

Waukesha police are advising people to avoid the downtown area at this time. A family reunification center has been set up at the Metro Transit Center by Bank St., according to an update from the department on Facebook.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Schools in the city have also been closed today, along with City Hall.

Donations for the victims of Sunday's incident are being accepted by the Waukesha County Community Foundation and the United Way of Milwaukee.

Eyewitness Thomas Kluka Jr. told the Today show the SUV missed him, his wife, their daughter and their daughter's friend by mere feet.