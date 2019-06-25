Calif. Man, His Wife and Son Among 5 Dead After 'Ongoing Dispute' at Mobile Home Park Turns Deadly

Image zoom Casa Grande Senior Mobile Estates KYET

Five people are confirmed to be dead after an “ongoing dispute” in a California neighborhood prompted one man to open fire on two others before his home went up in flames with his wife and son inside.

Since the fatal turn of events at the Casa Grande Senior Mobile Estates on Friday, detectives with the Santa Maria Police Department have been investigating the matter to determine why the suspect, Claude Adams, allegedly killed himself, in addition to his wife Sherry Adams, their son Seth Adams, Kurt Bracke, and Richard Hanen.

In a press release issued on Monday, SMPD said they discovered that the incident stemmed from an “ongoing dispute” between Adams, 64; Bracke, 70; and Hanen, 78 — which led to Adams being evicted from the mobile home park.

Investigators also believe that Adams allegedly shot and killed Bracke and Hanen, before returning to his residence with his wife and son inside, but the chronology of events beyond that moment is currently unknown.

While speaking to reporters during a press conference shortly after the tragedy, Santa Maria Police Chief Phil Hansen explained that officers responded to a call on Friday at 11:37 a.m about shots being fired at the mobile home park.

According to Hansen, officers were on the scene within two minutes and quickly discovered the bodies of two deceased adult males near the estate’s clubhouse. Just a few moments later, officials were notified of an explosion and fire at Adams’ home.

Though fire personnel was initially held off from entering the premises, as it was unclear if there was still an active gunman on the loose, Hansen said they were eventually escorted by police into the mobile home to safely put out the explosive flames.

Hansen shared during the press conference on Friday that three to four structures had been “heavily damaged or lost,” with at least two people dead inside the residence — one of whom was believed to be Adams, the suspected shooter.

Adams was later confirmed to be one of the deceased individuals in the burnt-down mobile home. On Monday, SMPD confirmed that two other bodies belonging to Adams’ wife, 65, and son, 33 were also inside.

Working defensive fire 519 west Taylor. BC 211, E2, E3, E4, E5 , and T1 all at scene actively fighting multiple fires pic.twitter.com/A5JqCdUHrf — Santa Maria Fire (@SMFDHQ) June 21, 2019

At this time, it is unclear if Adams’ wife and son had been killed in the fire or prior to the deadly explosion.

Police are currently working with the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau to determine the exact cause of death for the suspect and victims, though as of Monday they had not been confirmed, according to the SMPD.

While certain details around the incident still remain unknown, it was noted by several of Adams’ neighbors that he has had a history of conflicts in the mobile home park.

One of Casa Grande residents told the Santa Maria Times that the deadly incident stemmed from an initial altercation between the three men on the park’s pitch-and-putt golf course.

“These three guys were threatening each other for a long time,” Keith Castro added to the local outlet.

Neighbors also described Adams, who went by “Bodie” to some, as “angry and confrontational,” according to KSBY6.

Following the deadly incident, Santa Maria City District 3 Councilwoman Gloria Soto paid her respects to the victims in a statement on Twitter.

“It’s a tragic day in The City of Santa Maria. I am committed to working on local policies that keep our residents and their families safe. My deepest condolences to the families affected by today’s tragedy at Casa Grande Mobile Estates,” she wrote on Friday.

SMPD Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Detective Dix at (805) 928-3781 x 2424.