5 Dead, 18 Injured in Shooting at LGBTQ Nightclub in Colorado: We Are 'Devastated'

At least five people are dead and 18 others are injured after a gunman opened fire at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, over the weekend, authorities said.

Late Saturday evening, around 11:57 p.m. local time, police received numerous 911 calls about the mass shooting at Club Q, according to Colorado Springs Police Department Lt. Pamela Castro.

Castro said that numerous individuals were transported to local hospitals after the incident. One person, who was injured and treated at a nearby hospital, is in custody, she added.

Castro also said it was not immediately clear if the suspect had been shot by officers, or if they were part of the total tally of the 18 injured.

Castro declined to provide a motive for the shooting, stating that the investigation remains ongoing. Police are scheduled to provide an additional update later Sunday morning.

In a statement on its Facebook page, Club Q said it was "devastated by the senseless attack on our community" and offered condolences to the victims and their families.

"We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack," the statement continued.

According to the club's Facebook page, it had been prepping for a drag brunch on Sunday, and the establishment was planning to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance that same day "with a variety of gender identities and performance styles."

The attack at the LGBTQ club comes about years after the June 2016 mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, which left 49 people dead and 53 injured.