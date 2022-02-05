5 Dead, Including 1 Child, in Texas Family Murder-Suicide: Police

The suspect was found "critically injured from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head" in his car after Corsicana law enforcement tracked him down, per police

Five people have died, including a child, after a shooter opened fire before killing himself in eastern Texas on Saturday. Three others were injured in the shooting.

The suspect, who is among the dead, was found "critically injured from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head" in his car after law enforcement tracked him down following the shooting, according to a statement from Police Chief Robert Johnson.

Corsicana police were first informed of the shooting just after midnight local time on Saturday, Johnson said. The person that called 911 claimed that a man they knew had just killed members of his family.

Officers arrived at a home in the 2900 block of W. 2nd Avenue and found two adults, a male and a female, dead from gunshot wounds.

Two more victims were found with gunshot wounds during a search of the home, Johnson said. The pair was taken to a Dallas area trauma center for treatment.

A short distance away in Frost, Texas, the Navarro County Sheriff's Department responded to a shooting at the intersection of Garrity and Stroud Streets, per Saturday's statement. Deputies at the scene discovered that an adult male and a child had been fatally shot.

An adult female also sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a Dallas area trauma center. Her condition is unknown, Johnson said.

Detectives managed to identify and track the alleged shooter's vehicle via its GPS navigation system and eventually intercepted the suspect on FM 1129, south of Roane Road.

"At that time, we instructed the monitoring service to remotely turn off the vehicle's engine," Johnson said in Saturday's statement. "As the vehicle came to a full stop off the road, Corsicana SWAT officers approached the vehicle to find the driver critically injured from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head."

The suspect was transported to Navarro Regional Hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.