The box also had no "water or air conditioning," according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's office

5 Children Found in Makeshift Crate with No Ventilation on Back of a Truck, 3 Adults Arrested

Three Sacramento residents were arrested this week for child endangerment after allegedly putting five children in a makeshift wooden crate affixed to the bed of a pick-up truck.

The truck was stopped in Needles, California, a small city off the Colorado River in San Bernardino County near the Arizona border, Fox LA reported Wednesday, after police received a call about "small children riding in the bed of a pick-up truck inside a small crate."

The children, aged between 1 and 13 years old, were kept in the makeshift box with "no ventilation, water, or air conditioning," or restraints on a day with temperatures nearing 100 degrees, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's office said, according to the Press-Enterprise.

"Illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia and a shotgun were also located in the vehicle," the sheriff's office told the outlet.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Sacramento residents Zona Brasier, 39, Kenneth Standridge, 40, and Aushajuan Hardy, 41, were arrested and are being held in custody at the Colorado River Station jail on child endangerment charges, Fox LA reported.

Hardy was reportedly already on Post Release Community Supervision and so was being held without bail. Standridge's bail was set at $75,000, and he was handed additional charges for suspicion of driving under the influence and for being a felon in possession of a firearm, Fox LA reported.

Brasier's bail was set $150,000, according to the Press-Enterprise.

The three adults' relationship to the children was unclear, and it was not immediately clear if Standridge, Brasier and Hardy had legal representation.

The children are currently in custody of San Bernardino County Children and Family Services, according to the outlet's report.