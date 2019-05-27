47-Year-Old Man Arrested in Mysterious Death of Teen Girl Dumped At ER: 'Who Can Do That?'

Image zoom Chloe Ricard, 13 Family Photo

A 13-year-old girl disappeared and then died under mysterious circumstances shortly after being dumped at a Massachusetts hospital last week – and now a 47-year-old man is in police custody in connection with her death.

Carlos Rivera, 47, of Lawrence, was arrested on Saturday and charged with two counts of distribution of drugs to a minor, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years old and one count of indecent assault and battery on a child over 14, according to a statement from the Essex District Attorney.

The teen has been identified by her family as Chloe Ricard of Amesbury, multiple outlets including the Boston Globe, ABC News, and NBC News report.

An autopsy has been performed but authorities are waiting for the medical examiner to rule on the cause of her death, ABC News reports.

On May 20 at about 4:47 p.m., Rivera, who was also with another teen at the time, allegedly dropped Chloe off at the emergency room at Lawrence General Hospital.

Chloe and the other teen had been at Rivera’s apartment on the night of May 19 and most of May 20, the statement says.

The deceased girl’s stepfather, Brian Dolan, said doctors told him she was dead when she was brought into the ER, the Globe reports.

“I want justice,” Dolan, told the Globe. “Whoever hurt my stepdaughter is going to pay . . . the kid was only 13 years old.”

“Who can do that?” Ricard’s mom, Deborah Goldsmith-Dolan, asked during an interview with ABC Boston affiliate WCVB last week. “Who can take and just dump her?”

The youngest of three siblings, Chloe’s biological father died 5 years ago, the Globe reports. When the family moved to Amesbury, her mother said Chloe “started to hang out with the wrong crowd,” the Globe reports.

“I mean, she did have her problems, of course,” Goldsmith-Dolan said.

The last time Goldsmith-Dolan saw her daughter was on Sunday, May 19, at 4 p.m., when she said she dropped Chloe off at a friend’s house in Amesbury.

Worried when she hadn’t heard from Chloe the following morning, she texted her daughter’s friends, who told her Chloe was fine and with a friend in Haverhill, the Globe reports.

But Chloe’s DCF caseworker told her mother something more serious was going on, according to the Globe.

Citing “red flags,” the caseworker told Goldsmith-Dolan that her daughter may have been planning to move to Virginia, the Globe reports.

Goldsmith-Dolan was filing a missing person’s report for her daughter shortly before she learned from a friend of Chloe’s that the teen had been taken to the hospital, the Globe reports.

Goldsmith-Dolan said she was told that whoever brought Chloe to the hospital took off afterward — and even heard that she may have been pushed out of the car, the Globe reports.

Adding to the mystery, shortly before Chloe was brought to the hospital, she posted a disturbing message on Instagram.

“I dont wanna live long at all,” her post says. “Yall dumb tryna clown me and bring me down for being what I am. … I live my life everyday like its the last and thats me. Ill never change and one day i will not wake up and thats my goal. Stop worrying about my health.”

As Chloe’s family grieves, authorities are continuing to investigate.

“We will continue our diligent pursuit of justice for this victim,” District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett says in the statement.

Rivera has not yet entered a plea. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday. It is unclear if he has hired an attorney who can speak on his behalf.