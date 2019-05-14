4-Year-Old Boy Calls 911, Says He Was Left in Hot Car with Six Other Kids

Image zoom Charles County Sheriff's Office

A Maryland woman has been charged after seven children were found left alone inside a parked car while she was shopping.

On Friday, shortly after 1 p.m., a 4-year-old boy called 911 to report that he and six other children were alone and hot inside a vehicle, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced in a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

The boy was the eldest child in the car and told the dispatcher he didn’t know where they were. Through GPS tracking, the dispatcher was able to locate the vehicle at the St. Charles Towne Center. When deputies arrived, they found seven children in the vehicle ranging in age from two to four years old.

The children were “scared” and “sweaty,” an officer wrote in a police report obtained by WJLA.

Ten minutes later, the driver, a 37-year-old woman, came outside. Officers determined she was shopping in the mall for 20 minutes.

The woman had left the car’s doors unlocked but did not roll the windows down, according to WJLA. She has not been identified. The vehicle, a black sedan, only had one seat inside.

The driver is the mother of two children inside the vehicle and was babysitting the other children. She was charged with confinement of children inside a motor vehicle. Additional charges are pending.