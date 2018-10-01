4-Year-Old Boy's Big Brother Allegedly Throws Him to His Death off Rooftop

A 20-year-old man has been detained by New York City authorities, accused of throwing his 4-year-old brother to his death from atop a seven-story Brooklyn apartment building.

PEOPLE confirms that Shawn Smith, who immigrated to America from Guyana last December, has ben charged with one count of murder in connection with the death of his brother, Shimron.

According to a statement from the NYPD, the incident occurred early Saturday morning at around 3:30 a.m. in the Flatlands section of the borough.

Authorities say that about 45 minutes after the alleged crime, Smith flagged down police who were patrolling the neighborhood.

“Upon arrival, officers observed a 4-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, in the courtyard” of the apartment building, reads the statement.

“EMS responded to the location and pronounced the child deceased at the scene,” the statement continues. “A 20-year-old male (brother of the deceased) has been taken into custody.”

Police continue to investigate the deadly incident.

Smith has been charged with one count of murder for allegedly killing his little brother, Shimron.

Police say Smith confessed to tossing his baby brother from the roof.

Investigators still do not know what drove Smith’s alleged actions.

While he was being led out of the 70th Precinct, Smith addressed reporters: “I’ve finally become a criminal!”

Smith is still awaiting arraignment.

It was not clear Monday if he had retained legal counsel.