4-Year-Old Boy Visiting Dad Killed by Stray Bullets Inside Chicago Home While Getting Hair Braided

The mother of Mychal Moultry, Jr., said he was a gifted boy

A 4-year-old Alabama boy died in a Chicago hospital over the weekend, days after being shot while getting his hair braided at a beautician's home, PEOPLE learns.

Chicago police have identified Mychal Moultry, Jr., as the young boy who was struck in the head by two bullets.

WHNT reports that Mychal and his mother were in Chicago for the weekend to visit the boy's father.

The family had recently moved to Alabama, and Mychal's father was finishing up work in the city, the station reports.

The pre-schooler was getting braids inside the apartment of a beautician in the Woodlawn section of the city at around 9 p.m. when gunfire erupted outside. Two bullets came crashing through a window, hitting him.

The beautician sustained injuries after being hit with shards of broken glass.

Mychal died on Sunday at Comer Children's Hospital after being removed from life support.

Angela Gregg, Mychal's mother, spoke to the Chicago Tribune, and said her son was a gifted boy.

"They murdered my baby," she said, before asking for the public's help in finding her son's killer.

Investigators do not believe Mychal was the target of the shooting.

"We don't know what it is or what it's not," Gregg said, "but we just know our baby is not supposed to lose his life at 4 years old, and somebody needs to step up and say something. The police don't know anything yet because no one is talking. No one is coming forward."

She added: "People aren't answering their doors, and the people that are answering their doors are saying they don't know anything … Somebody in Chicago knows something."

Chicago police have made no arrests yet.