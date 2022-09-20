4 Women Were Strangled to Death in Mo. in 1990. Now, an Alleged Serial Killer Has Confessed, Police Say

Authorities have linked a Missouri inmate already serving a life sentence for murder to four additional killings of women who disappeared over three decades ago.

After matching the DNA of 73-year-old Gary Muehlberg to evidence seized at one of the crime scenes 32 years ago, Det. Sgt. Jodi Weber with the O'Fallon Police Department obtained confessions from him for the cold case murders of Robyn Mihan, Brenda Pruitt, Donna Reitmeyer, and Sandra Little, authorities announced Monday.

The women went missing from south St. Louis City, Mo., between the years of 1990 and 1991, and their bodies were discovered in Lincoln, St. Louis, and St. Charles counties, a news release reads.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the killings — and the victims — all shared similarities too striking to ignore: all were mothers who were found gagged and strangled with their faces covered up.

They all were reportedly known to frequent an area tied to prostitution.

And they were all were found "packaged" up.

According to the Post-Dispatch, two of the victims' bodies were stuffed into trash cans, while another was crammed into a wooden box. Another body was hidden between two mattresses.

The killings became known as the "Package Killer" slayings in reference to the concealment of their bodies.

The women's cases went cold until 2008 when Weber revisited their murders. A 14-year investigation on her part helped crack the case.

While Muehlberg, who is serving a life sentence for the unrelated murder of Kenneth "Doc" Atchison (also found stuffed in a box, but in the suspect's basement, per the outlet), confessed to the slayings of Mihan, Pruitt and Little during a series of jailhouse interviews, it was in a subsequent, handwritten letter addressed to Det. Sgt. Weber, that he also admitted to killing Reitmeyer and a fifth unidentified victim, police revealed.

In the letter obtained by the Post-Dispatch, Muehlberg wrote, in part, "No matter how these victims choose to earn a living, they should not have had their lives taken in such a dark way."

"Glad I can finally do (the) right thing… I must live with my past — the good and bad parts. No more running," he wrote.

Muehlberg's confessions come on the heels of a kidney failure diagnosis, according to KSDK-TV.

Citing prosecutors, the outlet reports Muehlberg was assured they would not seek the death penalty due to his ailing health in exchange for the full confessions.