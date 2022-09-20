4 Women Were Strangled to Death in Mo. in 1990. Now, an Alleged Serial Killer Has Confessed, Police Say

The killings became known as the "Package Killer" slayings in reference to the concealment of the victims' bodies

By Tristan Balagtas
Published on September 20, 2022 04:07 PM
This March 20, 2020, photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Gary Muehlberg. Muehlberg, a convicted murderer serving a life sentence for killing a man in 1995, has confessed to strangling four women five years earlier, St. Louis-area prosecutors announced
Gary Muehlberg. Photo: Missouri Department of Corrections/AP/Shutterstock

Authorities have linked a Missouri inmate already serving a life sentence for murder to four additional killings of women who disappeared over three decades ago.

After matching the DNA of 73-year-old Gary Muehlberg to evidence seized at one of the crime scenes 32 years ago, Det. Sgt. Jodi Weber with the O'Fallon Police Department obtained confessions from him for the cold case murders of Robyn Mihan, Brenda Pruitt, Donna Reitmeyer, and Sandra Little, authorities announced Monday.

The women went missing from south St. Louis City, Mo., between the years of 1990 and 1991, and their bodies were discovered in Lincoln, St. Louis, and St. Charles counties, a news release reads.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the killings — and the victims — all shared similarities too striking to ignore: all were mothers who were found gagged and strangled with their faces covered up.

They all were reportedly known to frequent an area tied to prostitution.

And they were all were found "packaged" up.

According to the Post-Dispatch, two of the victims' bodies were stuffed into trash cans, while another was crammed into a wooden box. Another body was hidden between two mattresses.

The killings became known as the "Package Killer" slayings in reference to the concealment of their bodies.

The women's cases went cold until 2008 when Weber revisited their murders. A 14-year investigation on her part helped crack the case.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

While Muehlberg, who is serving a life sentence for the unrelated murder of Kenneth "Doc" Atchison (also found stuffed in a box, but in the suspect's basement, per the outlet), confessed to the slayings of Mihan, Pruitt and Little during a series of jailhouse interviews, it was in a subsequent, handwritten letter addressed to Det. Sgt. Weber, that he also admitted to killing Reitmeyer and a fifth unidentified victim, police revealed.

In the letter obtained by the Post-Dispatch, Muehlberg wrote, in part, "No matter how these victims choose to earn a living, they should not have had their lives taken in such a dark way."

"Glad I can finally do (the) right thing… I must live with my past — the good and bad parts. No more running," he wrote.

Muehlberg's confessions come on the heels of a kidney failure diagnosis, according to KSDK-TV.

Citing prosecutors, the outlet reports Muehlberg was assured they would not seek the death penalty due to his ailing health in exchange for the full confessions.

Related Articles
Eileen EJ Schnitker
Retired Mo. Nurse Allegedly 'Savagely Beaten' to Death by Her Neighbor with a Baseball Bat
Diane Cusick, Richard Cottingham
Notorious 'Torso Killer' Indicted in 1968 Murder of N.Y. Dance Teacher Who Was Found Strangled in Her Car
Angelo Buono and Ken Bianchi
Woman Who Dated 'Hillside Strangler' Serial Killer Speaks Out: 'I Was in Denial'
Gabrielle Petito
Timeline of Gabby Petito Tragedy 1 Year After Vlogger's Body Was Found Dead
I-70 killer victims
30 Years After the 'I-70 Killer' Began His Murder Spree, Detectives Still Don't Know His Name
rita-gutierrez-garcia-1
Found Remains ID'd as Missing Colo. Mom Who Vanished While Celebrating St. Patrick's Day in 2018
Henry Louis Wallace, shown in an undated file photo, a confessed killer described as an oddity in the twisted realm of serial murders, was convicted in Charlotte, N.C. Tuesday Jan. 7, 1997 of raping and killing nine women over a 20-month period.
A Man Murdered 11 Black Women Over 4 Years — Did Victims' Race Allow Him to Keep Killing?
Jennifer Rothwell, Beau Rothwell
Before He Murdered Pregnant Wife, Mo. Man Made Pros and Cons List About Leaving Her
Vicki Heath, Margaret “Peggy” Gill and Jeanne Gilbert
Infamous 'I-65 Killer' Identified, Closing Decades-Long Cold Case Surrounding Women's Motel Murders
Patricia "Patty" Prewitt
Mo. Woman Seeks Clemency After 1985 Conviction for Killing Husband — Did Sexism Put Her Behind Bars?
Joy Hibbs, Robert Atkins
Arrest Made in Beloved Mother's Cold Case Murder — and Prosecutor Credits 'People Magazine Investigates'
John Charles Bolsinger
1980s Serial Killer Who Murdered Women in Oregon Identified as Convicted Criminal John Charles Bolsinger
Sia Demas, Kimberly Dietz-Livesey, Jessica Good
Fla. Police Say They've Identified a Serial Killer After 20-Year Investigation into 3 Women's Murders
Anthony Robinson
Bodies of 4 Women Found in Va. Believed to Be Victims of Alleged 'Shopping Cart Killer,' Police Say
Patricia Barnes
Cigarette Butt from Site of Wash. Woman's 1995 Murder Helps Police Identify Suspect Decades Later
Robert Bierenbaum
Plastic Surgeon Confesses to Murdering Wife, Throwing Body from Plane Decades After Conviction